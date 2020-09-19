Everton vs West Brom confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

West Brom must bounce back from defeat (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton will look to show their good start to the season was not a false one as they host West Brom on Saturday.

The Toffees beat Spurs 1-0 on the opening weekend, while the Baggies lost 3-0 at home to Leicester.

Carlo Ancelotti will be pleased with his new arrivals, including James Rodriguez and Allan, while more transfers are still expected at Everton this summer.

West Brom have added Branislav Ivanovic to their squad since the defeat last week, but may still need to sign further quality to avoid a season of struggle.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at Goodison Park in Liverpool at 12:30pm on Saturday, 19 September.

What TV channel is it on?

The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Subscribers can also stream the match online via the BT Sport website and app.

Team News

Everton rotated heavily for their midweek League Cup tie against Salford and revert to a more first-choice lineup here.

West Brom have no new injury worries.

Confirmed line-ups

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Gomes, Allan, Doucoure, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, O’Shea, Gibbs, Pereira, Livermore, Sawyers, Diangana, Robson-Kanu.

Odds

Everton 7/12

Draw 57/17

West Brom 11/2

