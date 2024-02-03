Everton vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Everton vs Tottenham LIVE!

Spurs head to Merseyside this afternoon after a successful transfer window and with just the Premier League to concentrate on for the remainder of the season. The new round of fixtures begins at Goodison Park as the Toffees look for their first win in six and the visitors aim to draw level on points with third-placed Arsenal.

Everton's remarkable four-game winning streak in December feels like a distant memory having picked up just two points since Spurs ended their run two days before Christmas. Sean Dyche's side have also not scored in the league this year, since a consolation goal against Manchester City on December 27.

One player who will be aiming to pile on the misery is former Everton man Richarlison, who has seven goals in his last seven league games and will again be leading the line this afternoon in familiar surroundings. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Reporter at Stadium.

Everton are without a league win since mid-December, having taken just two points from a possible 15 since earning 15 from 18 in the month previously.

That has shown up the side's lack of goal threat - striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads into the visit of Tottenham on a run of 16 games without scoring - despite them creating a lot of chances.

They currently average 14 shots per match, the seventh highest in the division, but have scored only 24 times from an expected goals figure of 33.1, which is the top flight's biggest underperformance.

"A lot of the performance-level stats are very strong but you have got to take advantage of those stats by scoring in one end and stopping it at the other," said manager Sean Dyche.

"We have to make sure that we are focused on that, but it is pleasing in one way that the team is effective to create those chances."

Richarlison growing in confidence at the right time

Brentford this week could not live with Tottenham during a 10-minute spell at the start of the second half when the hosts scored three times and Ange Postecoglou will want his side to play with the same tempo from the off, particularly as 12.30 kick-offs are often flat.

Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison all made a point against the Bees but Spurs could still do with more spark in the final third while captain Heung-min Son is away at the Asian Cup and who better to provide it on Merseyside than the returning Brazilian?

Spurs’ best chance of the first half against Brentford was a 20-yard curling effort from Richarlison, reminiscent of Son, which brushed the far post.

It was a moment which suggested Richarlison is growing in confidence, prepared to take the initiative and try something from range, and a seventh goal in as many League games in the second half will only have increased his belief.

Score prediction

Tottenham head to Goodison Park with one day's less rest than Everton and have a concerning knack of conceding goals of late, which should give the hosts hope.

However, Everton are hardly the most prolific of teams - they have not scored in the Premier League since last year - so Spurs should be able to hold on for another victory with a well-marshaled defence.

Tottenham to win, 2-1.

Tottenham team news

Pape Sarr is expected to be in the Tottenham squad after Senegal's last-16 elimination. Heung-min Son and Yves Bissouma remain at the Asian Cup and AFCON, respectively.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo Bentancur was replaced at half-time of the win over Brentford but is expected to be fit along with James Maddison. Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon are still sidelined.

Everton team news

Everton hope to welcome Seamus Coleman back into the squad but it is otherwise a case of as you were for Dyche.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is still a week or so away from returning, while Amadou Onana and Andre Gomes are longer-term absentees.

Idrissa Gueye could be available after Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations exit.

Good morning and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Everton and Tottenham.

A new top-flight weekend begins at Goodison Park with Spurs looking for back-to-back wins to move level on points with Arsenal in third place.

Everton, meanwhile, enjoyed four wins on the spin in December before defeat to today's opponents... and have picked up just two points and scored just one goal since.

All set for an intriguing encounter on Merseyside. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.