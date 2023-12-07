Everton vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Toffees escape relegation zone

(Getty Images)

Everton host Newcastle United on Thursday evening with both clubs struggling against adversity right now: the Toffees due to a points deduction which leaves them in the relegation zone and the Magpies facing an injury crisis, with goalkeeper Nick Pope the latest long-term absentee.

Victory for the hosts tonight will see them move out of the bottom three, while Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to go back up to fifth if they manage a third straight league victory. They’ve only won once on the road this term though, while Sean Dyche’s men have also only won once at home.

Kick-off at 7:30pm GMT

Everton FC 3 - 0 Newcastle United FC

22:00 , Karl Matchett

In the last two seasons, Everton have required dramatic results in the run-in to extricate themselves from the relegation zone. Now they can gaze at the table in December and derive particular satisfaction from it. They are already out of the bottom three, despite being deducted 10 points. Another way of interpreting it is that, but for their controversial punishment for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, they would be in the top half.

But they have had a terrific week, twin wins, with Dwight McNeil on target against both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle, cancelling out the majority of the biggest points deduction in Premier League history and serving as proof of the spirit in Sean Dyche’s team. McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto condemned Newcastle to their heaviest defeat of the season as Everton surged to 17th.

Certainly it ranked as a fine time to face Newcastle, who showed signs of exhaustion after herculean efforts against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, but a game still required winning. And while Everton showed their now characteristic profligacy at Goodison Park, they hammered away until, for the second time in five days, McNeil proved a difference maker.

Rich Jolly at Goodison:

Everton steamroller away relegation fears as Trippier endures a nightmare

21:44

Everton secure a vital three points against Newcastle with a 3-0 victory at Goodison Park. The Toffees were on top in the first half but couldn't turn their chances into goals. The Magpies came out at half-time and looked the more threatening, but Dyche's men took the lead as McNeil pounced on an error from Trippier. The Newcastle right-back then made another mistake with Harrison taking advantage, firing the ball across the box, with Doucoure there to fire home. In the final few minutes, Beto sealed the victory, latching on to a throughball and tucking his shot under Dubravka. The Toffees face Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday, while the Magpies travel to Tottenham Hotspur. That's all for today, goodbye!

21:34

FULL-TIME: EVERTON 3-0 NEWCASTLE UNITED

21:33

After a lengthy deal, the referee confirms that Beto's goal will count. The Toffees just need to see out the last few minutes, but it's been a fantastic performance from Dyche's men so far.

21:29

Assist Nathan Kenneth Patterson

21:29

Everton are keeping the ball between them as they see out the game, and the Goodison Park crowd are absolutely loving it. Newcastle can't win it back, and the Toffees are looking after possession well.

21:26

A deep cross is sent into the box by Ritchie, but Pickford is there to claim it unchallenged. The Everton goalkeeper goes down with a smile on his face, and he's in no rush to offload the ball here. The Toffees are looking to hang on here.

21:24

The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of 10 minutes of added time.

21:22

Substitution Lewis Miley Matthew Thomas Ritchie

21:22

Substitution Jamaal Lascelles Emil Henry Kristoffer Krafth

21:20

Yellow Card Norberto Bercique Gomes Betuncal

21:19

Assist Dwight James Matthew McNeil

21:17

Substitution Dominic Nathaniel Calvert-Lewin Norberto Bercique Gomes Betuncal

21:16

Yellow Card Dominic Nathaniel Calvert-Lewin

21:15

So close from Almiron! The ball falls to Miley inside the box and his shot cannons into the ground and bounces onto the head of Almiron. Pickford rushes out and the Newcastle forward looks to guide his header over him, but it lands on top of the net.

21:11

Goal Dwight James Matthew McNeil

21:11

After a lengthy stoppage, it looks as though Pickford will be fine to continue. Branthwaite also enters the pitch again after being forced to temporarily leave the action.

21:09

Branthwaite and Pickford both appear to be struggling for Everton at the moment and there is a break in play as both players can receive some treatment. Branthwaite looks like he will be okay to continue, but Pickford is still down and in some discomfort.

21:07

Newcastle have had 63.6 per cent of the possession in the second half and have looked to test Pickford with five shots. However, the Magpies have only managed to hit the target once since the break, with the Everton goalkeeper saving with ease.

21:04

Young is down and looks in some discomfort after clashing with a Newcastle player. He's back on his feet now but appears to be limping. Dyche might be considering making a change with the 38-year-old struggling.

21:02

Newcastle enjoy a spell of possession and pressure now as Tarkowski shanks a clearance out for a Newcastle corner. Trippier takes and it's goes short. The ball is eventually delivered into the penalty area by Gordon, but Branthwaite is able to clear the danger.

20:59

Substitution Séamus Coleman Nathan Kenneth Patterson

20:59

Gordon has another opportunity to test Pickford after some excellent work from Isak. Gordon bursts through the middle of the pitch and unleashes from range, but his shot flies over the bar and out for a goal-kick. The former Everton winger has found things difficult at Goodison Park.

20:56

Another opportunity for Calvert-Lewin as he gets his head on the ball from a corner, but it hits Schar and bounces behind. However, the referee has spotted a foul in the mix somewhere and Newcastle are awarded a free-kick.

20:55

Gordon has to do better! Tarkowski has control of the ball outside the Everton penalty area and Gordon pounces on knicking the ball as he closes in on the box. He strikes it from the edge of the area, but it's straight at Pickford. He should have scored from there!

20:54

Dubravka is down after colliding with McNeil and the referee awards Newcastle with a free-kick. The last thing Howe needs is another injury, especially to his goalkeeper with Pope on the treatment table. However, he will be okay to continue.

20:51

Gordon cuts inside off the left and lays the ball into the path of Miley. The Newcastle youngster takes aim and looks to test Pickford from range, but the ball whistles over the bar and out for a goal-kick. The Magpies have been reduced to shots from outside the box, with Everton defending well.

20:49

Mykolenko drags Almiron to the floor inside the Everton half and then proceeds to kick the ball away. The referee opts to just give him a talking-to and doesn't produce a yellow card. The left-back might consider himself a little lucky.

20:48

The Toffees have started the second half on the front foot, just like they did in the opening 45 minutes. Everton have touched the ball inside Newcastle's box seven times since the break, with the Magpies spending more time defending than attacking.

20:44

Another chance for Everton! A delivery comes into the box once again and Calvert-Lewin rises above his marker. His header deflects off Lascelles and Dubravka spills it again, but Newcastle are able to clear the danger.

20:42

Gueye switches play to Coleman who passes it inside to Doucoure. He looks to swing a cross into the box, but Guimaraes deflects it behind for a corner. McNeil is there to take and he sends it towards the back post. Dubravka spills it...but it goes behind for another corner.

20:37

McNeil gets the second half under way for Everton!

20:35

The Toffees have created 1.92 xG (expected goals) in the first half, with Calvert-Lewin contributing to 1.27 xG (66%) of that. Everton have had 13 shots, but only two of them have been on target. Howe's side will need to be more of an attacking force in the second half, having managed to create just 0.52 xG in the opening 45 minutes. Due to injuries, Newcastle don't have a host of senior options to call upon, so the Magpies starting XI will need to step it up.

20:29

Everton and Newcastle go into the break at 0-0 despite the home side having plenty of chances to open the scoring. Calvert-Lewin has had a host of opportunities to break the deadlock, but he's failed to hit the back of the net so far. This is the tale of Everton's season at home so far, having a lot more chances than the opposition, but failing to convert. Dyche will undoubtedly be the happier of the two managers, but the Toffees need to be more clinical in the second half. Howe's men need to tighten up at the back.

20:21

HALF-TIME: EVERTON 0-0 NEWCASTLE UNITED

20:21

Everton have a late chance in the first half from a free-kick as Calvert-Lewin is fouled inside the Newcastle half. McNeil is standing over it and whips it towards the back post. However, his delivery is headed clear of danger.

20:19

There has been a nasty-looking coming together between Schar and Branthwaite in the Everton penalty area, with both players now receiving treatment on the pitch. After a short delay, they are back on their feet and will both be able to continue.

20:15

Everton have a free-kick in a dangerous position after Trippier pulled Calvert-Lewin to the ground. There's plenty of tussling inside the box, and the referee is having a word with some of the players. McNeil takes, but it's headed clear by Schar.

20:12

How has he missed?! From the free-kick, Tarkowski takes it under control inside the box and Branthwaite is there to poke it towards Calvert-Lewin who is unmarked from a few yards out. He swivels and shoots, but somehow misses the target from inside the six-yard box. He has to score, what a chance for Everton!

20:10

Livramento makes a foul on Young just inside the Newcastle half and Everton have a chance to fill the box from a free-kick. Pickford is there to take and he will be able to launch it towards the penalty area.

20:09

Chance for the Magpies! Joelinton backheels it into the path of Trippier who sends a cross into the box. Isak gets between the Everton centre-backs and looks to guide his header into the bottom corner. Pickford scrambles across his line, but it whistles past the post.

20:06

Yellow Card Idrissa Gana Gueye

20:03

Big chance for Everton! The Toffees press well to win the ball back and Harrison drives at the Newcastle defence. He has McNeil to his right and he finds him inside the box. McNeil looks to catch Dubravka out by rolling a shot into the corner, but it goes wide of the post. He didn't strike it with a lot of conviction.

20:02

From the resulting free-kick, Trippier pumps the ball into the box. It's headed away by Branthwaite but only as far as Almiron and the Newcastle winger strikes it on the volley. Fortunately for Pickford in goal, it flies over the bar and out for a goal-kick.

20:01

Gueye makes yet another foul as he sends Gordon to the ground. This time, the referee gives him a talking-to, but he's still yet to produce a yellow card in this game. The Everton midfielder will have to tread carefully as the officials are onto him.

19:58

Trippier breaks forward and is caught late by Gueye in the middle of the pitch. The referee quickly awards a free-kick, and Gueye might count himself a little lucky not to have gone into the book there. The Everton midfielder was nowhere near the ball, and it's not his first foul either.

19:56

Everton have already managed 11 shots so far in this game, but have only hit the target twice. The Toffees have touched the ball 20 times in the opposition box, with Newcastle managing to do the same just once. Dyche will be pleased with how his side have started this one.

19:51

Another opportunity for the Toffees! This time McNeil gets on the end of a wayward shot from Doucoure and sends a powerful delivery into the box. Calvert-Lewin is there once again, but his header is straight into the arms of Dubravka. He should be doing better from there.

19:50

Chance for Everton now as Harrison gets to the byline and floats a cross towards the back post. Calvert-Lewin rises highest, but Trippier does enough to put him off and the forward headers over the bar and out for a goal-kick.

19:49

Almiron has to do better! Joelinton turns in the middle of the pitch and slips the ball to Almiron on the right-hand side who is left one-on-one with Pickford. However, his shot is tame and the Everton goalkeeper can comfortably gather.

19:48

Almiron turns well as he looks to take on Mykolenko, but the Everton defender pulls him back and Newcastle are awarded a free-kick just inside Everton's half. The Magpies opt to play it short as they try to find a way through, but Dyche's side have been resolute at the back so far.

19:45

Livramento drives through the Everton midfield and Gueye clatters into him, with the referee awarding a free-kick to Newcastle on the edge of the penalty area. Trippier is standing over it and will likely be shooting from here. He strikes it, but it's straight at Pickford who holds well.

19:42

Everton have enjoyed an impressive start to this game and have managed six shots already, with Newcastle yet to test Pickford between the sticks. Howe's side are dominating the possession and have had 65.6 per cent of the ball, but they're yet to find a breakthrough.

19:40

The Toffees win a corner after Livramento flung himself in front of a shot from Young. McNeil delivers towards the back post and Branthwaite rises highest, but he can't divert his header on target. Tarkowski then tries a speculative effort from range, but it doesn't test Dubravka in the goal.

19:38

Strong boos can be heard from the Everton faithful every time former player Gordon gets on the ball. Doucuore upends the Newcastle winger and a free-kick is awarded, much to the amusement of the fans at Goodison Park.

19:35

Branthwaite slips on the touchline and Isak is almost there to steal the ball away from him, but the Everton defender manages to find Pickford with a pass. The referee then awards the Toffees a free-kick.

19:31

Isak gets the game under way for Newcastle at Goodison Park!

19:29

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

19:25

Meanwhile, Howe has made just one alteration from Newcastle's win over Manchester United last week. Nick Pope has been ruled out for a number of months due to picking up a shoulder injury, so Dubravka comes into the starting XI.

19:20

Dyche has made two changes from the side that beat Nottingham Forest on the road last week. James Garner misses the game due to illness and will be replaced by Coleman, who makes his first appearance of the season. Calvert-Lewin comes back into the team after missing the Forest game, with Beto dropping to the bench.

19:16

NEWCASTLE SUBS: Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth, Loris Karius, Lewis Hall, Mark Gillespie, Amadou Diallo, Alex Murphy, Ben Parkinson.

19:16

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley; Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron.

19:12

EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Beto, Ben Godfrey, Youssef Chermiti, Mackenzie Hunt, Lewis Dobbin.

19:12

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Seamus Coleman; Dwight McNeil, Idrissa Gueye, Ashley Young, Jack Harrison; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

19:08

Newcastle will be hoping for a repeat of last season’s fixture at Goodison Park, with the Magpies running out 4-1 winners. Eddie Howe’s side have won just one of their last eight Premier League away games (D4 L3), but they’ve enjoyed a lot of success against this Everton teamof late. Newcastle have won five of their last six Premier League meetings against the Toffees, as many as they had in their previous 24 against them.

19:08

Everton manager Sean Dyche will be hoping today is the game where the Toffees can turn their home form around, having won two of their last 12 matches at Goodison Park (D2 L8). The Merseyside club have earned just 23.5% of their Premier League points at home this season, if you ignore the 10-point deduction, which shows how reliant they’ve been on their away form. Everton could climb out of the relegation zone with a win today, leapfrogging Luton Town into 17th place.

19:04

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

18:30

