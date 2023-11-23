Everton vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Fresh from their 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules, Everton host Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Toffees have been plunged into the relegation zone and have just four points but a win at home against United could see them just straight out of the bottom three. Sean Dyche's side have been in really good form in recent weeks, winning three of their last five games and all season long they've put in strong performances. Everton are a tough team to play against and this points deduction may galvanize them further as the situation regarding a change in ownership at the club continues to rumble on behind-the-scenes.

As for Manchester United, they're also expected to have new investment in the coming weeks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe expected to purchase up to 25% of the club from the Glazer Family. On the pitch, Erik ten Hag's side have won four of their last five games in the Premier League but all is not well. All seven of their wins this season have been by a one-goal margin and even if results have been trending in the right direction, performances haven't been and United look set to crash out of the UEFA Champions League in embarrassing fashion.

Focus on Everton, team news

The Toffees are reeling from the hefty punishment handed to them by an independent commission and the club say an appeal is on the way. Until then, Sean Dyche's side can only focus on one thing: winning games to drag themselves back up the table. In theory, Everton should still comfortably stay up in the Premier League. Given what we've seen from them this season, they are a dangerous side on the counter and are robust and difficult to break down. Jack Harrison, Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure supporting Dominic Calvert-Lewin has worked really well and Everton now have a cutting edge to their play. In injury news, Dele Alli and Andre Gomes remain out but Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman are working their way back to full fitness.

Focus on Manchester United, team news

Of course, there's always a lot of noise off the pitch about United and with the ongoing talk of investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the likes of Richard Arnold leaving their position in recent weeks, there is a lot of change happening. On the pitch, Erik ten Hag's side have scrapped their way back up the table with four wins from five but it hasn't been pretty. At all. Still, their injury situation has been severe with Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen all out. There are also doubts over Rasmus Hojlund, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans and Andre Onana now too. Plus, Jadon Sancho remains away from the first team and Amad Diallo is out with a long-term issue. All of that adds up to a tough situation for ETH with United having a huge Champions League game away at Galatasaray next week to focus heavily on too.