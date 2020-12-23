Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Result and reaction from Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park tonight as both teams bid for a spot in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

In Tuesday’s quarter-finals, holders Man City – who have won the last three editions of the competition – were 4-1 victors against Arsenal, while Newcastle were eliminated by Championship side Brentford with a 1-0 loss. Wednesday’s other final-eight fixture sees another second-flight team, Stoke, trying to cause an upset over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, but many eyes will be on the clash at Goodison Park.

Man United, positioned third in the Premier League, look to take a step closer to their goal of getting their hands on the Carabao Cup trophy for the fifth time – the first time since 2017. But Everton, fourth in the top flight, will be keen to carry their momentum from the league into tonight’s fixture as they aim for get their hands on this particular trophy for the first time ever, having finished as runners-up in 1977 and 1984. The stage is set for an entertaining knockout clash.

Follow live updates from Everton vs Man United below at the conclusion of Stoke vs Tottenham, with the Carabao Cup semi-final draw to follow thereafter.