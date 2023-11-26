Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest updates as Garnacho scores stunning overhead kick

Everton face Manchester United on Super Sunday in what is their first match since losing 10 points for breaching the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability rules. Sean Dyche says the decision from an independent commission to dock Everton points was “disproportionate” and that he was shocked when he heard the news. The Toffees are now down to 19th in the table and have work to do to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

That may not be the hardest task. There are struggling teams in the league this season and Dyche has shaped Everton into a tough team to beat as well as unlocking their attacking threat. They have only lost once, to Liverpool, in their last five league matches but face a Manchester United side in fine form.

However, that doesn’t feel like the case. United have won four of their last five matches in the league but each by just one goal. They’re sixth in the table yet have a negative goal difference of -3. If things go wrong for Erik ten Hag’s side they seem to go very wrong. With the boost of Andre Onana and Luke Shaw in the squad can the Red Devils triumph at Goodison Park?

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Everton vs Manchester United live

Everton take on Manchester United at Goodison Park, live on Sky Sports

First match to be played at Goodison Park since the Toffees were deducted 10 points

GOAL! Garnacho scores stunning overhead kick to open scoring (EVE 0-1 MNU)

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Mainoo, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Martial

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Everton FC 0 - 1 Manchester United FC

Gary Neville hails ‘magical’ Alejandro Garnacho bicycle kick for United against Everton

17:25 , Ben Fleming

Gary Neville hailed Alejandro Garnacho’s stunning ‘magical’ bicycle kick against Everton.

The pre-match talk had been dominated by Everton’s 10-point deduction and Erik ten Hag’s decision to award teenager Kobbie Mainoo his first Premier League start in place of Marcus Rashford.

But Manchester United’s Garnacho stole the headlines with what could yet become the goal of the season.

Diogo Dalot sent a cross in from the right and Garnacho hit a stunning overhead kick, drawing similarities to Rooney’s feat in the Manchester derby back in 2011.

Garnacho spotted the opportunity immediately, adjusted his body and rose into the air to hit it perfectly into the top corner giving England number one Jordan Pickford no chance to make the save.

Gary Neville hails ‘magical’ Alejandro Garnacho bicycle kick against Everton

HALF-TIME: Everton 0-1 Manchester United

17:23 , Ben Fleming

A slender lead at the break:

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME: Everton 0-1 Manchester United

17:21 , Ben Fleming

And here is that goal we’ve been talking about from Garnacho. What a strike:

WHAT A GOAL ALEJANDRO GARNACHO!!!! 🤯🤯🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/L9h1inY5rT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 26, 2023

HALF-TIME: Everton 0-1 Manchester United

17:18 , Ben Fleming

More boos from the Everton faithful as the half-time whistle goes. Their team are behind at the break after Garnacho’s sublime overhead kick but they’ve been by far the better team since then.

Calvert-Lewin, McNeil, Doucoure and Gueye all with big chances that have passed the home side by. They’ll have to be more clinical after the break.

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

17:17 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: Two minutes off added time to bring this first half to a close.

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

17:12 , Ben Fleming

41 mins: OVER! Another chance comes and goes for Everton as Calvert-Lewin heads over. It’s a superb cross from Young, right onto the head of the striker but he just can’t keep it down as it sails over the bar.

Another chance now as Calvert-Lewin surges forward again. He finds Doucoure who offloads it to Gueye but the midfielder slices his effort wide.

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

17:11 , Ben Fleming

39 mins: Since that Garnacho goal, United have really struggled to impose themselves on this encounter. Since the goal, they have had just one shot, while Everton have had seven.

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

17:05 , Ben Fleming

33 mins: WIDE! Three big chances in as many minutes for Everton but Doucoure fires wide on this occasion. Rashford is dispossessed on the right as McNeil’s low cross into the box finds the Everton midfielder on the edge of the box. It’s well-struck from Doucoure but it just drifts wide off the post.

The United goal is living a charmed life at the moment.

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

17:03 , Ben Fleming

32 mins: OFF THE LINE! More pressure from Everton and it’s the youngster Mainoo who comes to United’s rescue. Onana makes the initial stop to deny Calvert-Lewin but the midfielder gets back superbly to clear McNeil’s follow-up effort over the line with the outside of his boot.

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

17:02 , Ben Fleming

31 mins: CHANCE! Calvert-Lewin gets across the United defence from the corner and has a free header at the near post. The connection is good from the Everton striker but it’s straight down Onana’s through who is able to make a regulation save.

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

17:01 , Ben Fleming

29 mins: That is unfortunate for Doucoure. Garnacho cleared away the ball after a foul was given but it’s the Everton midfielder who goes into the book instead for dissent having tried to raise the issue with the referee.

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

16:59 , Ben Fleming

28 mins: It’s been a very scrappy, stop-start kind of match so far and I’m not too sure which side - if either - it suits. Garnacho has room to stretch his legs down the left wing but Branthwaite does well to get across and snuff out the danger.

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

16:56 , Ben Fleming

25 mins: McTominay brings both Gueye and Young to the floor with a clumsy challenge and United must defend a free-kick. However, the delivery is poor and cleared away at the front post. The loose ball drops to Mykolenko but he fires wide from range.

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

16:53 , Ben Fleming

22 mins: The goalscorer Garnacho draws a late challenge from Young who goes into the book for that one. A good opportunity to whip in a cross from this left side for United but it’s a poor delivery from Fernandes and cleared easily by Young.

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

16:50 , Ben Fleming

18 mins: Onana almost concedes a corner with a poor touch inside his box but is able to clear the ball out for a throw-in.

It’s still a more-than-lively atmosphere inside Goodison Park from the home fans. There certainly making their voices heard.

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

16:44 , Ben Fleming

13 mins: The boos continue from Everton as we pass the ten-minute mark. Fireworks have been set off outside the ground now as Shaw fires over with a half-volley on the edge of the box.

An action-packed start to this encounter.

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

16:43 , Ben Fleming

"I said it was the best goal I've ever seen live, but I think it's the best goal I've ever seen,” Gary Neville says on commentary about Garnacho’s strike.

Wayne Rooney’s against Man City and Gareth Bale’s against Liverpool in the Champions League final spring to mind for me as other overhead kick contenders.

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

16:41 , Ben Fleming

10 mins: Calvert-Lewin drifts out wide to receive the ball but his eventual effort is scuffed and Onana makes a comfortable save down low to his right.

Everton 0-1 Manchester United

16:40 , Ben Fleming

7 mins: Jack Harrison is incensed as the referee gives a goal-kick when the Everton winger thought he had won a corner. He may well have a case having looked at the replays.

GOAL! Everton 0-1 Manchester United (Garnacho, 3 mins)

16:33 , Ben Fleming

Oh. My. Word.

A wondergoal from Garnacho to open the scoring. The cross from Dalot is behind the forward but he backpeddles before pulling off a sublime overhead kick which flies into the top corner. Pickford is helpless and Goodison Park is briefly stunned into silence.

That’s the goal of the season wrapped up by November.

(Getty Images)

KICK-OFF! Everton 0-0 Manchester United

16:31 , Ben Fleming

A loud atmopshere at Goodison Park as this game gets underway. Thousands of signs are being waved by Everton fans with the word ‘corrupt’ on - a clear sign of how fans inside this stadium feel about the ten-point deduction handed down to their club.

Erik ten Hag speaking to Sky Sports before kick-off

16:27 , Ben Fleming

On giving Kobbie Mainoo his first start: “We have all seen him in pre-season, but then he dropped out with a bad injury. He worked hard to get back, he’s back and match-fit and has played some games - he’s prepared and ready.

On Luke Shaw’s return: “You miss every player, but Luke Shaw is massive. We’re very happy he’s back because he will definitely contribute to our success.”

Kick-off fast approaching

16:19 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got about ten minutes until kick-off in Merseyside and the stands are packed. It should be a fiery atmosphere generated by the home side after everything that has gone on recently and they’ll be keen to play their part in a much-needed home win today.

Everton vs Manchester United

16:15 , Ben Fleming

Everton need a win today but have won just one of their last eight Premier League meetings with Manchester United (D4 L3), a 1-0 home win in April 2022. Furthermore, should they lose today they would become the first side to lose 40 games to a single opponent in the competition’s history.

The fans in Goodison Park will be hoping that doesn’t come to fruition.

Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

16:10 , Ben Fleming

Some sad news before today’s fixture as earlier on, it was announced that former England manager and player Terry Venables has died at the age of 80.

Venables played twice for England but he was more well known for his managerial than playing career, and was in charge of the national side between 1994 and 1996, when he led the team to the semi-finals of the Euros, before they were knocked out on penalties by Germany.

Known as El Tel, the 80-year-old passed away after a long illness.

Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

How the Farhad Moshiri era left Everton languishing on the brink of ruin

16:05 , Ben Fleming

It was the sort of comment that might have been made in recent seasons when Everton were found in the relegation zone. “The position Everton finds itself in is of its own making,” came the damning conclusion. Except that this was the independent commission’s verdict on their financial position, referencing losses that topped £300m in three years and – crucially – where they were deemed to have lost £124.5m under the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability rules, £19.5m more than permitted.

Deducted 10 points as a punishment, the position Everton find themselves in now is 19th, level on points with bottom club Burnley. Privately, Sean Dyche may note they are still above his former employers, even though Vincent Kompany has spent the kind of sums he was never afforded. If 38 points became a footballing cliché, a byword for safety, Everton, who only actually mustered 36 last season, may have to target 48 this year.

How the Farhad Moshiri era left Everton languishing on the brink of ruin

Sir Jim Ratcliffe considers former Liverpool sporting director to oversee Manchester United’s new era

15:55 , Ben Fleming

The Glazer family and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are still discussing the legal points of what the ownership structure of Manchester United would look like after INEOS’ takeover of a 25 percent stake, having agreed on the broad principles of the purchase.

The prospective deal has been described by those involved as one of the most complicated in the long recent list of football takeovers, due to the distinctive condition of the minority owner taking full control of the sporting side of the club.

It is understood that Ratcliffe’s eventual football staff would not have to run major decisions past the Glazers, as has been the case for the last decade.

Read the latest on Manchester United’s takeover news from Miguel Delaney:

INEOS considers ex-Liverpool sporting director to oversee Man Utd’s new era

Kobbie Mainoo handed first Manchester United start

15:48 , Sonia Twigg

So who is Kobbie Mainoo?

The midfielder, who has replaced Christian Eriksen in the starting XI for the trip to Everton is a product of the academy.

He joined United at the age of nine and signed his first professional contract in May 2022.

He has only made three senior appearances before the clash with the Toffees, all of which came last season.

He played in the Carabao Cup against Charlton, FA Cup against Reading and in the 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester in February.

The 18-year-old picked up an injury at the start of the season, so his chances have been limited.

Mainoo has also represented the national side at under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels.

Everton fans fly plane over Etihad Stadium protesting the Premier League

15:45 , Ben Fleming

plane over the Etihad Stadium during Manchester City’s clash against Liverpool with a banner reading: “Premier League = Corrupt #UTFT #EFC”

The protest comes on the back of an independent commission docking Everton 10-points for breaking the league’s profit and sustainability rules, a move which Toffees manager Sean Dyche described as ‘disproportionate’.

There is a lot of unrest on Merseyside towards the Premier League for the sanction, which has sent Everton into the relegation zone, with protest the latest part of the ongoing saga.

Everton fans fly plane over Etihad Stadium protesting the Premier League

Everton vs Manchester United team news

15:36 , Sonia Twigg

Everton make one change from the side that beat Crystal Palace before the international break, as Amadou Onana has not recovered from a calf injury, with Idrissa Gueye starting.

Everton starting XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Everton vs Manchester United team news

15:35 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester United made three changes to the starting XI for the trip to Goodison Park.

Teenager Kobbie Mainoo was handed his first competitive start for the club in place of the injured Christian Eriksen.

Luke Shaw will return at left back, while Antony Martial will lead the line.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Mainoo, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Martial

Everton vs Manchester United - confirmed team news

15:34 , Ben Fleming

And the teams are in!

Everton: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner, Doucoure; Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes; Garnacho, Martial, Rashford

Sean Dyche reacts to Everton points deduction: ‘Feels disproportionate’

15:25 , Ben Fleming

Everton boss Sean Dyche has expressed shock at the “disproportionate” 10-point penalty imposed on the club but insisted he and his players are ready to take on the latest challenge put in front of them.

Dyche was trying to enjoy a short break during the international window when he got word of the unprecedented sanction handed down by an independent commission for breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules – a penalty that Everton will appeal against.

Speaking publicly for the first time on the matter, Dyche said: “I think like everyone, certainly in these parts, I was shocked and seemingly from the wave of noise after that, most people in football are shocked by the enormity of it.

“Disproportionate is a word used by the club. Obviously we feel a bit aggrieved by that, but on the other hand it doesn’t change the focus. The focus since I got there is sorting things out on the pitch, getting the team to win.”

Sean Dyche reacts to Everton points deduction: ‘Feels disproportionate’

Erik ten Hag prepared for Everton to be ‘mad’ and urges Man Utd to match them

15:15 , Ben Fleming

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows Everton’s players and fans will be “mad” about the 10-point penalty imposed on the club and has challenged his team to meet fire with fire on Sunday.

United make the short trip to Goodison Park this weekend to face a Toffees team fuelled by a sense of injustice after an independent commission imposed the sanction on the club a week ago for a breach of Premier League profitability and sustainability rules.

Ten Hag is expecting Goodison Park to be a bearpit on Sunday but is determined his players will not be outmuscled.

“It’s always about us, I can see the opposition and I can see they are mad, but then finally it’s about us,” he said at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

“If they are mad and that’s their fuel, we have to match those standards. When we match the standards we have a very good chance to win the game.”

Erik ten Hag prepared for Everton to be ‘mad’ and urges Man Utd to match them

Harry Maguire reveals how he reclaimed Manchester United place: ‘I had to be patient’

15:05 , Ben Fleming

Harry Maguire believes he is getting his reward for rejecting a move away from Manchester United after regaining his place in the team.

The £80m centre-back lost his spot in the side last season, was stripped of the captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag in the summer and United then accepted a £30m bid from West Ham.

But Maguire opted to stay at Old Trafford and has become Ten Hag’s first-choice central defender. After Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were the preferred pairing last season, the England international is now keeping the World Cup winner on the bench.

The 30-year-old did not start any of United’s first seven games of the season but has now begun each of the last eight and Maguire feels he was right not to quit Old Trafford and to adopt a patient approach in difficult times.

He said: “I am really enjoying my football and I really enjoy playing for this club. I was willing to stay and fight for my place and we have four or five top international centre-backs at this club and the competition for places is really high.”

Harry Maguire reveals how he reclaimed Man Utd place: ‘I had to be patient’

Everton vs Manchester United: Predicted line-ups

14:55 , Ben Fleming

We should get team news in just over half an hour, but here are our predicted XI’s.

Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner, Doucoure; Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Rashford

Everton vs Manchester United: early team news

14:45 , Ben Fleming

Everton captain Seamus Coleman could be in contention to return after a long-term injury layoff while Amadou Onana is a doubt due to a calf problem.

Manchester United goalkeeper is expected to be fit despite picking up a knock while on Cameroon duty. Luke Shaw could make his first appearance since the second week of the season while Rasmus Hojlund faces a late fitness test. Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans are long-term absentees.

Everton vs Manchester United: all you need to know

14:35 , Ben Fleming

When is Everton vs Manchester United?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 26 November at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage following the previous match between Tottenham and Aston Villa. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Everton vs Manchester United

12:50 , Ben Fleming

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Everton and Manchester United.

Everton were building momentum before the international break, with just one league defeat in five games, but that momentum was halted by the club’s ten-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Sean Dyche claimed he was ‘shocked’ by the severity of the punishment but there is no time to lick any wounds as they prepare for the visit of United.

Erik ten Hag’s languish in eighth and still have plenty of questions of their own to answer after a less-than-impressive start to the season but can make it three league wins on the bounce with a victory today. Stay tuned for all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off!