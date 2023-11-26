Everton vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Everton vs Manchester United LIVE!

Today's headline clash in the Premier League comes from Goodison Park where Everton host Manchester United for one of the most unique occasions in the recent history of the English top flight.

Fresh from a painful ten-point deduction for breaching financial rules, the Toffees find themselves plunged into the relegation zone having seemingly pushed away from survival worries with a decent start to the season under Sean Dyche. Now five points from safety, they face a United team they have only beaten once in their last ten meetings. With Luton picking up a rare win yesterday, Everton are under pressure to quickly pick up points and ensure any relegations fears do not grow.

Erik ten Hag's side are in good form domestically following a kind run of fixtures but will face a furious atmosphere on Merseyside this afternoon. A number of injuries have hit United's preparations and Mason Mount leads a long list of absentees but Luke Shaw is fit to play. Follow Everton vs Man Utd LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Stage is set!

Going to be some atmosphere at Goodison in a couple of hours...

Ten Hag not on touchline

Erik ten Hag has spoken of his confidence in his Manchester United backroom staff ahead of this afternoon's clash.

The Red Devils manager is banned from the touchline at Goodison Park having accumulated three yellow cards during the Premier League season so far.

That means he is unable to enter the dressing before, during or after the game along with having to watch from the stands - however, he can communicate instructions to his staff.

United's coaching staff will therefore handle matters from the dugout with Ten Hag's assistant Mitchel van der Gaag leading the team.

Veteran coach Steve McClaren is another member of the backroom team set to help lead the players along with Eric Ramsay and Benni McCarthy.

"I’m quite confident," Ten Hag told MUTV.

"I will have an even better view [from the stands], but we have a very good backroom staff. They are very capable and experienced, so they know what to do. That will not affect our game."

Hefty penalty for Everton

In case you have somehow missed the news...

Everton have been handed a ten-point deduction over breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules in a move that immediately plunges the club into a relegation fight.

The penalty is the heftiest ever dished out by the League and will see Sean Dyche’s side slip from their previous position of 14th to second-bottom, above Burnley only on goal-difference.

The Merseyside club said it was “both shocked and disappointed” by the sanction, which it called “wholly disproportionate and unjust”.

The Toffees have already announced their intention to launch an appeal, which must be heard by the end of the season.

Standard Sport prediction

Everton have used Goodison to their advantage during relegation battles before and the conditions look perfect for an upset.

Not playing badly themselves, it would hardly be a surprise to see them win.

Everton to win 2-1.

Our Red Devils team prediction

Predicted Man United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Amrabat; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Early Man United team news

United have been boosted by the return of Luke Shaw from a thigh strain which has sidelined him since August, while goalkeeper Andre Onana has overcome a knock suffered on international duty with Cameroon.

A decision will be taken on Saturday about whether Rasmus Hojlund can feature after the striker suffered a muscle strain in the second half of the win over Luton just before the November international break.

Mason Mount has been ruled out, however, due to a calf injury.

How we reckon the Toffees will line up

13:50

Predicted Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Early Everton team news

Key midfielder Amadou Onana was forced to leave the Belgium camp over the international break, causing a big worry for Everton, but looks to be available.

Andre Gomes is another hoping to be involved.

Where to watch Everton vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 4pm GMT ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through the Sky Go app.

Everton vs Man United LIVE!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Everton vs Manchester United.

A highly-charged atmosphere will set the scene for this game at Goodison Park, which gets underway at 4.30pm GMT.

Follow all the build-up, match action and reaction right here!