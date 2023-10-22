Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Women's Super League updates

Everton: Brosnan, Veje, Finnigan, Bjorn, Payne, Wheeler, Vanhaevermaet, Galli, Bennison, Sorensen, Snoeijs

Man Utd: Earps, Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell, Toone, Zelem, Garcia, Miyazawa, Malard, Parris

Everton WFC 0 - 1 Manchester United WFC

13:29

Hand ball by Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women).

13:27

Attempt missed. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Heather Payne with a cross.

13:26

Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

13:24

Attempt missed. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

13:21

Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women).

13:20

Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hinata Miyazawa with a cross.

13:18

Goal! Everton Women 0, Manchester United Women 1. Melvine Malard (Manchester United Women) header from very close range following a corner.

13:18

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Clare Wheeler.

13:16

Attempt missed. Nicoline Sørensen (Everton Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box following a fast break.

13:10

Attempt missed. Hinata Miyazawa (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lucía García.

13:10

Attempt saved. Hinata Miyazawa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

13:12

Attempt blocked. Melvine Malard (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

13:04

First Half begins.

12:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

12:00

