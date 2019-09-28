Everton vs Man City LIVE: Stream, score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture

Reuters

Follow live coverage as Everton welcome Manchester City to Goodison Park with Pep Guardiola‘s side looking to claw back ground on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

City are well-rested and in prolific form, having scored 14 goals in three games, thrashing Watford 8-0 in their last league outing.

Marco Silva’s Toffees, however, are seeing the pressure mount after a stuttering start to the season, where they’ve taken just seven points from six matches. Follow all the action live:

Team News

Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks set to keep his place over Moise Kean in the starting eleven after the English starlet scored twice against Sheffield in the Carabao Cup during the week. Meanwhile, Djibril Sidibe is in contention to replace Seamus Coleman after an equally impressive performance. Injuries to Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin mean Morgan Schneiderlin and Fabian Delph are set to take up the two midfield berths.

After resting a number of key players, Guardiola looks set to return to his strongest line-up with Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne returning to the midfield. Injuries to John Stones and Aymeric Laporte mean Fernandinho will likely partner Nicolas Otamendi in defence with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kyle Walker also returning as full-backs.

Predicted Line-ups:

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Keane, Mina, Sidibe, Delph, Schneiderlin, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester City: Ederson, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Walker, Rodri, D Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, B Silva, Aguero

When is it?

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 5:30pm (BST) on Saturday September 28.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Highlights of the game will also be shown on BBC1’s Match of the Day on Saturday night.

Odds

Everton 8/1

Draw 17/4

Man City 3/10