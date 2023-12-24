Everton vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

There is no manager who Sean Dyche has faced more during his managerial career than Pep Guardiola, with Tuesday's meeting of Everton and Manchester City their 17th meeting.

Aside from a 1-1 draw in charge of Burnley over five years ago, Dyche has lost every single one of his games up against Guardiola - conceding 49 goals to just the six his teams have scored.

Arguably, the Everton boss will never have a better chance to get one over the City supremo than this Tuesday's meeting on Merseyside.

The Toffees are flying with a four-game Premier League win streak only halted on the weekend by a narrow defeat at Tottenham.

City, meanwhile, have laboured in the league lately but will hope their new status as club world champions can invigorate them for a big push at defending their title.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Everton vs Man City is scheduled for an 8.15pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, December 27, 2023.

The match will take place at Goodison Park.

Everton would be mid-table, but for a points deduction

Where to watch Everton vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Everton vs Man City team news

Question marks remain over Idrissa Gueye, Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young for Everton.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is absent again after sitting out the defeat at Spurs, while Andre Gomes made his case to jump into the XI with a goal in north London.

Erling Haaland is the chief injury worry for City, along with Rodri.

Guardiola will consider when to reintroduce Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne to his team, as both near a return from their muscle issues.

Everton vs Man City prediction

Pep Guardiola does not lose games to Sean Dyche.

Man City to win, 2-0.

Man City can return from the Club World Cup with a bang

Head to head (h2h) history and results

City have won 11 of their last 12 games against Everton, and are unbeaten in almost seven years.

Everton wins: 68

Man City wins: 79

Draws: 48

Everton vs Man City match odds

Everton: 9/2

Man City: 11/20

Draw: 3/1

