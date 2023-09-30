Everton vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Everton FC 1 - 2 Luton Town FC

15:47

THE GOAL STANDS! Everton have their first home goal of the season! Burke was leaning slightly to the left, and it's his shoulder that was playing Calvert-Lewin onside. It's 2-1!

15:45

VAR is checking two things on this goal. The first is whether or not there was a foul on Burke in the build-up, and that's cleared up pretty quickly. The second is whether or not Calvert-Lewin is offside. It's a tight call, and it's taking some time to figure out.

15:43

Goal Dominic Nathaniel Calvert-Lewin

15:42

Everton are still seeing a lot of the ball, but they're finding it difficult to break down Luton. Tarkowski lifts another long ball over the top that forces Calvert-Lewin wide, which means that nobody is in the box for the hosts again.

15:39

OFF THE BAR! Everton work it well down their left once more, and McNeil floats a great cross towards the far post. Garner darts forward to meet it and thumps a header on goal. Kaminski is beaten, but it smacks off the crossbar.

15:39

Gueye finds himself in a pocket of space just outside the box and shapes to shoot before deciding against it. Instead, he touches it out to Mykolenko, but nobody is in the middle for the hosts to meet his cross.

15:36

The rain is coming down even heavier now, and the slick surface is causing a few problems. Morris nods it forward for Ogbene, and Young's pass almost plays in the winger, but he manages to get it back to Pickford.

15:33

Assist Alfie Henry Harman Doughty

15:33

Onana has nicked the ball off Morris, but Tarkowski bundles into the forward, giving away a needless free-kick, which Doughty is standing over.

15:32

Goal Carlton John Morris

15:31

CHANCE! Everton's threat comes from their left again, and McNeil jinks past Morris before whipping a dangerous cross into Calvert-Lewin. He can't get enough contact on the ball though, and ends up glancing it wide.

15:30

Mpanzu went down after being shrugged off the ball in midfield, and he's holding his side. He slowly gets back up to his feet, and he can carry on without treatment.

15:28

Everton are looking to regain some of their earlier dominance and it's hooked upfield to Calvert-Lewin again. This time, he fouls his man trying to nod it down, and Luton have a free-kick.

15:25

Goal Thomas Alun Lockyer

15:24

Onana is screaming for the ball in midfield and Garner eventually picks him out. He tries to slide it into the box for Calvert-Lewin, but they're not on the same wavelength, so it's a comfortable take for Kaminski.

15:22

OVER! The resulting corner is swung in by Doughty, and his out-swinging cross picks out Lockyer in the middle. He rises high to thump a header towards goal, but it flies over the bar.

15:21

Luton are starting to grow into this game, and Bell plays a good reverse pass into Doughty on the left. He holds the ball up instead of putting it into the box, but does manage to win a corner.

15:19

Down the other end, Morris holds the ball up before teeing up Ogbene for another driving run down the left. He pulls it back to the penalty spot towards Brown, but Onana gets back in time to hook it away.

15:17

WIDE! Everton miss another good chance! They knock it neatly down the left, and Mykolenko flicks it to Onana. He tries to whip a shot towards the far bottom corner, but just can't get it on target.

15:16

Onana finds another pocket of space in midfield and he floats a lovely pass out to Garner on the right. He plays a dangerous low ball across the six-yard box, but nobody's there for Everton.

15:13

CHANCE! It's more good play from Everton as Onana threads it through to Doucoure. He can't get a sight of goal so knocks it back for Gueye on the edge of the box, but he fires his first-time shot wide of the near post.

15:12

WIDE! Luton are wide open at the back and Doucoure switches play wonderfully out to Garner in acres of space down the right. He cuts onto his left foot and then tries to place it, but instead curls it wide of the far post.

15:11

Luton are winless in their six league games against Everton (D3 L3), with this the first such meeting between the sides since a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in March 1992.

15:08

It's a good, darting run from Ogbene down the left, and he pulls it back to Nakamba when he spots him in space on the edge of the box. He leans back as he takes the shot though, and it's always rising over the bar.

15:08

SAVE! It's lovely work from Everton down the left, but Mykolenko's cross is put out from a throw-in. The left-back gets it straight back from Doucoure and this time picks out a good ball, but Calvert-Lewin's header is straight at Kaminski.

15:05

CLOSE! Doucoure's pass out to McNeil on the left is short, but a lazy touch by Kabore helps it into the winger's feet anyway. It bounces up in front of him and he strikes it on the volley, but it flashes wide of the far post.

15:04

It's Everton trying to pile on some early pressure and it's knocked back to Tarkowski who sends it long over the top. Doucoure has made a good run through the middle, but Lockyer gets across to cut it out.

15:02

Ogbene gets the game underway for Luton!

15:01

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

14:58

After ringing in the changes for their midweek loss to Exeter, Rob Edwards goes back to the side that drew with Wolves in their last Premier League game, with one enforced alteration. Albert Sambi Lokonga picked up a hamstring injury in that match, so he's out. Mpanzu comes in to replace him.

14:54

Sean Dyche makes four changes from the side that knocked Villa out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday. Young, Gueye, McNeil and Doucoure are all brought in, while Mykolenko has passed a late fitness test to retain his place. Keane, Patterson, Harrison and Danjuma drop to the bench.

14:54

LUTON TOWN SUBS: Ryan Giles, Cauley Woodrow, Luke Berry, Joseph Johnson, Teden Mengi, Tahith Chong, Elijah Adebayo, Mads Andersen, Tim Krul.

14:50

LUTON TOWN STARTING XI (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell; Issa Kabore, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Alfie Doughty; Jacob Brown, Chiedozie Ogbene; Carlton Morris.

14:46

EVERTON SUBS: Lewis Dobbin, Beto, Youssef Chermiti, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison, Joao Virginia, Nathan Patterson.

14:42

EVERTON STARTING XI (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko; James Garner, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Dwight McNeil; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

14:38

Luton, on the other hand, are still looking for their first win in the league this season, but did get their first point on the board in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolves last weekend. They've lost their other four games in the competition, and come into this game after being knocked out of the EFL Cup by League One side, Exeter City, in their midweek match.

14:38

It's been a good week for Everton - they picked up their first Premier League win of the season last time out, beating Brentford 3-1 on Saturday before following it up with an EFL Cup third-round win over Aston Villa in midweek to progress to the next round. They're looking to keep building on this momentum and turn around their fortunes at home after failing to win and score in all three of their games at Goodison Park so far.

14:34

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Everton and Luton Town at Goodison Park!

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…