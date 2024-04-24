Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest team news and line-ups as Diogo Jota out of Merseyside derby

Everton host Liverpool in a Merseyside derby that could prove crucial to both ends of the Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp heads to Goodison Park for a final time knowing the Reds simply have to come away with three points and move level with Arsenal at the top of the table with four games remaining. Everton, meanwhile, are desperate for a win that would put the Toffees on the brink of securing their Premier League safety under Sean Dyche.

Klopp has never lost at Goodison but two wins from his previous seven trips across Stanley Park is an unusually poor return given Liverpool’s dominance in this fixture under the German. Liverpool have the chance to respond to Arsenal’s thrashing of Chelsea last night and put four points between themselves and Manchester City, who would have two games in hand.

Dyche’s side were boosted by last weekend’s win over Nottingham Forest and Everton would savour the chance to deny Klopp and Liverpool a final shot at the Premier League title ahead of the run-in. The Merseyside derby is typically full of goals and red cards, and this could be a classic with so much at stake in the title race and relegation battle. Follow live updates from Everton vs Liverpool in the Premier League, below, and get the latest match odds and tips, here

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Everton host Liverpool in Merseyside derby in Premier League, with kick-off at 8pm BST

Liverpool can move level on points with leaders Arsenal if Klopp wins final Merseyside derby

Everton are winless in 12 home games against Liverpool as Sean Dyche’s side battle relegation

Diogo Jota ruled out for two weeks while Dominic Calvert-Lewin a doubt for Everton

Everton FC - Liverpool FC