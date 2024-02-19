Everton vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Everton vs Crystal Palace LIVE!

It is (soon to be) a new dawn at Crystal Palace as they face Everton tonight following the exit of Roy Hodgson. The 76-year-old manager officially departed this afternoon, as expected following a bad run of results, while having also been taken to hospital after being taken ill during Thursday’s training session.

The Eagles have now appointed Oliver Glasner as their new man in charge before taking on the Toffees on Merseyside. Assistant coaches Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington will step into the dugout for this one with Palace just five points and two places clear of the dropzone.

Everton initially bounced back strongly from a ten-point deduction but find themselves occupying the final spot below the dotted line going into this match, while on a seven-game winless run in the Premier League. Follow all the action from Everton vs Crystal Palace LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporter Dom Smith at the ground.

Everton vs Crystal Palace updates

How to watch: Sky Sports

Everton team news: Doucoure back in the XI

Crystal Palace team news: Switch to five at the back

Everton 0-0 Crystal Palace | 26 mins

20:27 , Marc Mayo

Jefferson Lerma wipes out Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the striker turns into the box! Clear free-kick, in a dangerous position...

A little to the right of the D as James Garner and Dwight McNeil look at it, it’s Garner on the out-swinger.

Well over the bar!

Dom Smith at Goodison Park

20:24 , Marc Mayo

Palace’s newly announced manager Oliver Glasner is here at Goodison Park, sitting between Mark Bright and Steve Parish with Dougie Freedman also alongside.

Everton 0-0 Crystal Palace | 23 mins

20:23 , Marc Mayo

Swift move upfield from Everton leads to a fine cross from Dwight McNeil right on the head of Dominic Calvert-Lewin... but he thumps a header off target!

An in-form DCL buries that, surely. No goals since October now.

Everton 0-0 Crystal Palace | 20 mins

20:21 , Marc Mayo

The Toffees are enjoying themselves a bit more on the ball now, with another loft towards Dwight McNeil well headed back to Sam Johnstone by Joachim Andersen.

Everton 0-0 Crystal Palace | 16 mins

20:16 , Marc Mayo

Dwight McNeil darts into the box from a long Jordan Pickford lob in behind. Palace scramble it away only as far as Abdoulaye Doucoure, who snatches a volley wide.

Everton 0-0 Crystal Palace | 13 mins

20:13 , Marc Mayo

First shot on target comes courtesy of Odsonne Edouard, who collects a fizzed Jean-Philippe Mateta pass and fires straight at the keeper with defenders backing off.

A decent start for the Eagles.

Everton 0-0 Crystal Palace | 12 mins

20:12 , Marc Mayo

Bad challenge from Dwight McNeil as Daniel Munoz releases the ball, but its play on. Perhaps because he played a loose pass in doing so.

Replays show it wasn’t a great tackle at all, studs up on the Palace defender’s ankle. Surely a yellow, VAR agrees it’s no red... but not even a foul according to Paul Tierney.

Dom Smith at Goodison Park

20:09 , Marc Mayo

Predictably scrappy start to this match, but young Adam Wharton has started well for Palace. The 20-year-old January recruit has been composed on the ball and found some really nice passes.

Everton 0-0 Crystal Palace | 5 mins

20:05 , Marc Mayo

Important stretch from James Tarkowski to divert a cross into his box behind.

Palace load up for a corner but the first cross is headed out, and the recycled ball in is Jordan Pickford’s.

Everton 0-0 Crystal Palace | 2 mins

20:03 , Marc Mayo

Jean-Philippe Mateta is the central striker for Crystal Palace with a 3-4-3/5-2-3 formation from the visitors.

Chris Richards is in defence and the front three look pretty fluid in their positioning.

Everton vs Crystal Palace | Kick-off!

20:01 , Marc Mayo

Sean Dyche and Ray Lewington share a joke on the touchline which has the Everton boss in stitches.

Up in the stands is Oliver Glasner, who will take charge of the Eagles tomorrow.

Tonight, though, it’s Everton vs Crystal Palace... and we’re off!

Here come the players!

19:56 , Marc Mayo

Joel Ward and James Tarkowski lead out the two teams behind referee Paul Tierney in front of a packed Goodison Park.

Crystal Palace fans show support for Roy Hodgson

19:55 , Marc Mayo

A couple of banners to say thanks for Roy Hodgson in the away end this evening.

(Getty Images)

Head-to-head record

19:52 , Marc Mayo

The Toffees are unbeaten in their last six meetings with the Eagles, winning four.

Everton wins: 26

Draws: 20

Crystal Palace wins: 15

Joel Ward speaks out

19:44

Interesting hearing that from Paddy McCarthy earlier, with Crystal Palace captain Joel Ward also saying to Sky Sports earlier that he wants to give Roy Hodgson "a good send-off".

"When there's a lot of noise outside, it can draw people's eyes and ears elsewhere, now we have that clarity and can hopefully hit the ground running," he says of incoming manager Oliver Glasner.

Crystal Palace's Paddy McCarthy speaks to Sky Sports

19:40

“[Roy Hodgson]’s a lifelong Palace fan, wore his heart on his sleeve and came to work with enthusiasm everyday. Obviously he’s disappointed he couldn’t see out the season but it was a privilege to work with him.

“We’re delighted he’s on the mend and in good health, we’re hoping to give him a good send-off.

“I haven’t met the new manager, he obviously has great pedigree in Europe, but my priority has been preparing for tonight’s performance.”

Who is Oliver Glasner?

19:34

“Just as exciting for Palace is Glasner's record of improving players. He got the goalscoring best out of former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst at Wolfsburg. And at Frankfurt, he turned the promising yet inconsistent Randal Kolo Muani into a World Cup runner-up with France.”

Before the game, get the lowdown on new Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Everton vs Crystal Palace | Countdown to kick-off

19:29 , Marc Mayo

Just 30 minutes until this Monday night clash gets underway.

The warm-ups are starting out on the pitch so why not hear from Dom Smith, our man in the press box, to preview the game.

Crystal Palace to appoint QPR man as head of sports medicine

19:23 , Marc Mayo

It’s not just Oliver Glasner set for his first day at Selhurst Park...

Crystal Palace are set to hire Dr Imtiaz Ahmad as their new head of sports medicine.

The Eagles have been searching for a candidate to fill the role after it was revealed last month that Dr Zaf Iqbal will be joining Arsenal this summer.

Ahmad, who has been with QPR since 2016, is now set to move to Palace as Iqbal’s replacement.

Read the full story!

Sean Dyche on Roy Hodgson and tonight's game

19:18 , Marc Mayo

“Roy, firstly he’s well, but a great football fella without a doubt. And he’s done a great job at many years over many different clubs.

“The stats show well on us, a lot of good things playing some tough sides.

“A long way to go but we’ve created a mentality and style that suits the players and, when we do it wisely, we’re very competitive.”

One change for Everton

19:12 , Marc Mayo

The Toffees recall Abdoulaye Doucoure from injury to take Jack Harrison’s place in the line-up.

That’s the only change from the defeat to Manchester City.

Dom Smith at Goodison Park

19:06 , Marc Mayo

Interesting to see caretaker co-managers have selected Sam Johnstone over Dean Henderson in goal for Crystal Palace today.

Unclear whether Chris Richards is playing in a back-five or in midfield in a continuation of the 4-2-3-1 system they have used this season.

Odsonne Edouard comes into the team to support fellow striker Jean-Philippe Mateta but may well play out wide with Mateta the lone striker.

January signings Daniel Munoz and Adam Wharton remain in the team from the side that lost 3-1 to Chelsea a week ago today. Both have made decent starts to their Palace career, but in an admittedly struggling team.

Everton team news is in!

19:04 , Marc Mayo

Everton XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner, Doucoure; Young, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil

Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Patterson, Keane, Onana, Harrison, Chermiti, Dobbin, Beto

How Crystal Palace line up tonight

19:01 , Marc Mayo

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Munoz, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell; Lerma, Wharton; Ayew, Edouard, Mateta

Subs: Henderson, Tomkins, Franca, Clyne, Riedewald, Ahamada, Ozoh, Umeh, Raymond

Everton are in the house!

18:55

Big night for Sean Dyche... win and the Toffees escape the bottom three.

Everton vs Crystal Palace | Countdown to kick-off

18:50 , Marc Mayo

We are closing in on the release of the line-ups at Goodison Park.

Kick-off in an hour and ten minutes’ time!

Score prediction

18:43

It is difficult to be particularly confident about either of these teams at the moment, with both very much out of form.

At Goodison, these are the type of matches that Everton have won in recent seasons, helping them to stay up, and they may well just about secure a crucial three points.

Everton to win, 2-1.

Our prediction for the Eagles XI

18:37

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell; Lerma, Wharton, Schlupp; Ayew, Edouard, Franca

Early Crystal Palace team news

18:32

There is little in the way of positive team news for Palace, who are still without Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. The pair are both on the sidelines with hamstring injuries.

Marc Guehi is out with a knee problem, meaning Chris Richards should start again, while Adam Wharton and Matheus Franca will hope to keep their places in the side.

Cheick Doucoure, Rob Holding and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are also out, while Will Hughes faces a late fitness test.

Our prediction for the Toffees line-up

18:27

Predicted Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Onana; Harrison, Garner, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Early Everton team news

18:22

Right, onto tonight’s game. Abdoulaye Doucoure is nearing a return for Everton from a hamstring issue and could be involved tonight.

Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman are both available again, but Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) is out and the game will likely come too soon for FA Cup match-winner Andre Gomes (calf).

Ben Godfrey has recovered from illness, but Dele Alli remains sidelined.

Steve Parish pays tribute to Roy Hodgson

18:16

“Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten. After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders.

“That he then agreed to continue in the summer speaks volumes about his commitment to our club. Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy.

“I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it’s fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back.

“On a personal note I would also like to thank Roy for his support, his professionalism and his friendship. He’s been the manager for half of the time we’ve been in the Premier League, I’ve enjoyed working with him and learning from him immensely.

Full Roy Hodgson statement on his exit

18:10

“This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.

“I would like to thank Steve Parish and his American partners for their support, along with my coaching staff and backroom team who have helped me so much along the way. In particular, a huge thank you to my long-term friend and assistant, Ray Lewington; coaches Dean Kiely and Paddy McCarthy; plus the excellent sports science, video analysis and medical departments.

“My thanks and respect also to the current squad of players who have been a pleasure to work with - they are a credit to the club and themselves. I am certain that our fans will continue to give their full support to the team for the remainder of this season and beyond.

“I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come.”

Roy Hodgson departure confirmed

18:03

Roy Hodgson’s exit was confirmed this afternoon, with the veteran boss “stepping down”.

The 76-year-old’s job has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks, with the Eagles on a run of three wins in 19 matches across all competitions. Palace sit just five points outside the relegation zone.

Hodgson was hospitalised after being taken ill during a training session last week, though has since been released and is recovering well.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Statement from chairman Steve Parish

17:57 , Marc Mayo

“I’m delighted to welcome Oliver to the club. He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage.

“Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach, is the perfect fit for getting the most from our talented young squad in the remainder of this Premier League season and beyond.”

New Crystal Palace backroom staff

17:50

No word yet on who Oliver Glasner will bring with him to the Selhurst Park backroom.

The club say all will be “confirmed in due course”.

Michael Angerschmid, a longtime assistant and ally from SV Ried, LASK, Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt is a very plausible appointment.

Michael Berktold has worked with Glasner previously as fitness coach but didn’t join him at Eintracht, and he is currently on RB Salszburg’s books. Likewise Thomas Sageder, who is now LASK manager after previous spells as part of the new Eagles boss’ staff.

Ronald Brunmayr was one of his assistants at Eintracht and is also out of work having left Frankfurt last summer too.

Of course, Paddy McCarthy is one Palace stalwart whose future will also be up for discussion, you would expect.

Oliver Glasner's message after appointment

17:45 , Marc Mayo

“I am very happy to join Crystal Palace F.C. as manager.

“I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club’s supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about.

“It has been a pleasure to meet with Steve and Dougie, and I am looking forward to working with them to achieve our goals.”

Crystal Palace hire Oliver Glasner as new manager

17:39 , Marc Mayo

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner has been appointed the new manager of Crystal Palace.

The Eagles confirmed the departure of Roy Hodgson ahead of tonight’s game with Everton, following a poor run of results.

Glasner has signed a deal at Selhurst Park until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Read the full story!

Everton vs Crystal Palace LIVE!

17:29 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Everton vs Crystal Palace!

Tonight’s game comes after a busy afternoon at Selhurst Park, with Roy Hodgson officially stepping down as manager before the appointment of Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian will not be in the dugout tonight however, more on that later.

Kick-off comes at 8pm GMT from Goodison Park in what is a huge relegation clash.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction! We also have our reporter Dom Smith at the ground for his expert analysis.