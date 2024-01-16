Everton vs Crystal Palace: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Everton and Crystal Palace meet in an FA Cup replay at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

A bore draw at Selhurst Park earlier this month forced both sides into action when they have otherwise enjoyed a mini-winter break from Premier League duty.

The winner on Merseyside get a relatively favourable draw against Luton in the fourth round, perhaps raising fresh hope of a deep run in the world’s oldest cup competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Everton vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off time on Wednesday 17 January, 2024.

Goodison Park in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Everton vs Crystal Palace team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available for Everton after his controversial red card at Selhurst Park was overturned. Abdoulaye Doucoure returned from injury against Aston Villa on Sunday, so should be available again. Ashley Young will not feature.

Palace aren’t thought to be carrying any fresh injury concerns at this stage with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi having returned to training. Michael Olise will definitely miss the game, however.

(REUTERS)

Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction

It’s unclear as to how seriously either of these teams will take the game, raising the prospect of another fairly drab contest.

Everton, however, have home advantage.

Everton to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Everton: 25

Draws: 20

Crystal Palace wins: 15

Everton vs Crystal Palace latest odds:

Everton to win: 10/11

Draw: 12/5

Crystal Palace to win: 29/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.