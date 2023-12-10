Everton vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea face what looks like a daunting trip to Everton in the Premier League today.

A 3-0 win over Newcastle sent the Toffees out of the relegation zone after a superb response to their ten-point deduction, which is the only reason they remain behind Chelsea in the Premier League table.

That is also partly because the west Londoners have faltered continually in recent weeks, with every promising performance undone by a sloppy defeat.

Manchester United benefited from the latter in midweek as dreams of a return to Europe look as distant as ever under Pochettino.

Even if Chelsea can pull off a win on Merseyside, it will take some time to rebuild fans' confidence in this team.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Everton vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The match will take place at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Chelsea were second best at Old Trafford in midweek (AP)

Where to watch Everton vs Chelsea

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live having initially not been selected for TV and designated in the Saturday 3pm blackout. It was moved to Sunday afternoon due to Everton playing on Thursday in midweek.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports YouTube channel will post highlights shortly after full time and BBC One's Match of the Day 2 is scheduled for 10.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Everton vs Chelsea team news

James Garner sat out Everton's win over Newcastle due to illness, so is a doubt for Sunday's clash too. Amadou Onana is in contention to return to the squad, but Andre Gomes is set to miss out.

Seamus Coleman and Jordan Pickford picked up knocks on Thursday night and will be assessed, but Sean Dyche has played down concerns over both players.

Chelsea are still waiting on Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia to be declared fit for their debuts.

Reece James will likely be fit enough to start at right-back having been a substitute in midweek, while Conor Gallagher is available following his ban.

A lengthy injury list for the Blues still includes Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu and more. Noni Madueke has been pronounced fit by the club, however.

Everton vs Chelsea prediction

The Toffees are riding the crest of a wave right now and face a Chelsea team which has become staggeringly inconsistent. Back-to-back away defeats have made their travels a real struggle and that may well continue this weekend.

Everton to win, 2-1.

Sean Dyche has masterminded Everton's recovery (PA)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The spoils have been shared across the last eight meetings between these teams, at three wins apiece with two draws. Ellis Simms grabbed a vital late leveller for the Toffees when they last faced off, at Stamford Bridge in March.

Everton wins: 59

Chelsea wins: 75

Draws: 56

Everton vs Chelsea match odds

Everton: 19/10

Chelsea: 13/10

Draw: 13/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).