Everton vs Chelsea LIVE - latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture tonight

Everton celebrate scoring (Getty Images)

Everton host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday night. The Toffees have not won a home league match since early October, with just one win of any kind since then in their last seven games. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have struggled without their influential full-back pair of Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne, who are both injured, and drew at Burnley last time out.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains the league’s top scorer however, with 11 to his name this term, to give the club some hope of a result against one of the league’s most in-form sides.

Chelsea can return to the top of the Premier League table with all three points and they have done exactly that in four of their five Premier League games - though they were held in midweek by Krasnodar in the Champions League. Boss Frank Lampard has a pretty much full hand to play with although will be missing wide options Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi. In-form Olivier Giroud starts up front ahead of Tammy Abraham.

Follow all the latest updates from Goodison Park: