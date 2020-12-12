Everton vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Premier League’s top scorer will be hoping to shoot down the team looking to go back to the top of the table on Saturday night.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will lead the line for Everton as they look to end a miserable sequence of results, the latest of which was a draw at lowly Burnley where the England striker notched his 11th of the league campaign.

They face third-place Chelsea, who will leapfrog Liverpool and Tottenham back to the top if they take three points.

Frank Lampard’s team will be without the creative flair of Hakim Ziyech, but a draw against Krasnodar in the week saw the likes of Kai Havertz get another run-out as he looks to hit full fitness.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Saturday, 12 December at Goodison Park.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers will be able to stream the match via the BT Sport app and the desktop website.

What is the team news?

Carlo Ancelotti’s team remain without full-backs Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman. Jean-Philippe Gbamin is another long-term absentee, while Fabian Delph is a doubt.

Chelsea will be missing wide options Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Olivier Giroud is likely to start up front ahead of Tammy Abraham.

Predicted line-ups

EVE: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane; Davies, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

CHE: Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic, Mount; Pulisic, Giroud, Werner.

Odds

Everton - 18/5

Draw - 16/5

Chelsea - 5/6

Prediction

Everton have struggled for defensive consistency and look ill-at-ease in a back three. Chelsea’s superior attacking options are likely to see them dominate the match in spells and they are a side in confident mood. Everton 1-3 Chelsea

