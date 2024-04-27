Everton vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Goodison Park, the home of Everton (Getty Images)

Everton FC 0 - 0 Brentford FC

Everton vs Brentford

18:09

Chermiti dives into a tackle with Janelt and goes through the back of the Brentford man. He stays down and looks hurt.

Everton vs Brentford

18:09

BLOCK! Garner lifts a pass towards Doucoure on the edge of the box, with the midfielder setting the ball back to Chermiti. The forward takes a first-time shot with his right foot, but Collins makes an important block.

Everton vs Brentford

18:07

McNeil gifts possession to Reguilon on the left before quickly winning it back. He then curls a left-footed cross towards Godfrey, but he heads his effort wide of the right post under pressure.

Everton vs Brentford

18:06

Ashley Young is the 20th different outfielder to reach 450 Premier League appearances. He was embroiled in a dramatic contest against Nottingham Forest last week and could have easily conceded a penalty, but has done well so far.

Everton vs Brentford

18:04

Everton have another little spell in possession and are passing it around the outskirts of Brentford’s box, but their attack ends when Gueye plays the ball straight to Toney. Mbeumo then looks to turn away on the counter. However, he is fouled by Young.

Everton vs Brentford

18:02

Over 30 minutes have been played, but there is yet to be a shot on target from either side. It has been a contest of two contracting styles, with Everton going for a direct approach, whereas Brentford have looked to keep the ball on the floor on most occasions.

Everton vs Brentford

18:01

Godfrey lifts the ball over the top of Brentford’s defence, with Chermiti getting into a race with Pinnock and winning a corner. McNeil aims for the back post with his inswinging cross, but Pinnock leaps the highest to head it out.

Everton vs Brentford

17:59

Everton have a rare spell of extended possession after Chermiti does well to knock a header back to McNeil. The Toffees switch the ball over to the right, but Godfrey's lofted cross is easily collected by Flekken.

Everton vs Brentford

17:57

Toney drifts over to the left and drives a cross towards Wissa in the middle, but Branthwaite comfortably gets across to head it back towards the forward and out for a throw-in. If the ball into the box was the other way around, Toney would have been able to challenge the defender.

Everton vs Brentford

17:54

Having been unbeaten in their first three Premier League games against Everton (winning two and drawing one), Brentford have now lost their last two against the Toffees. They have edged the chances so far in a contest that has struggled to get going, creating an xG (expected goals) of 0.17 compared to Everton’s 0.07.

Everton vs Brentford

17:53

Brentford continue to put the pressure on Everton's defence, with Ajer collecting the ball on the right before whipping a low, inviting cross into the box. It takes a slight defection on the way through, with Tarkowski poking it away just ahead of Pickford.

Everton vs Brentford

17:52

CHANCE! What an opportunity for Brentford! Reguilon lifts the ball down the left side of the box to Janelt, who takes a wonderful touch before cutting it back to Jensen. He then gets a shot away at close range, but Branthwaite makes a huge block. Toney is unhappy as he was free to his right.

Everton vs Brentford

17:50

Toney has been the quietest of Brentford's three attackers and has had just three touches. The forward keeps looking to drop deep to get involved with the play, often moving into the Bees' half.

Everton vs Brentford

17:49

Ajer has been bright in the opening exchanges, with the right-back curling another accurate pass down the right. This time Wissa gets on the end of it, and he drives a cross into the box, but Godfrey does just enough to clear it away at the back post.

Everton vs Brentford

17:47

Everton want to put Brentford under pressure at every opportunity and are launching direct balls forward, with Tarkowski looking to find McNeil this time. He bursts in from the left, but Collins wrestles him away from it, allowing Flekken to collect it.

Everton vs Brentford

17:45

Collins wins a corner out of nothing for Brentford after his switch of play is headed behind by Godfrey, who was put under pressure by Wissa. However, Tarkowski clears the initial danger before his centre-back partner Branthwaite heads away the second cross.

Everton vs Brentford

17:44

Garner wins possession in the midfield, striding from right to left. He combines with Doucoure before whipping a cross towards the back post with his right foot, but Reguilon gets there ahead of Harrison to head it away.

Everton vs Brentford

17:42

Pinnock strolls forward with possession and spots Wissa's bursting run inside from the left. He gets behind Everton's defence and gets into a race for the ball with Pickford, but the goalkeeper gets there first. He rushes off his line and heads away the danger before the flag goes up for offside.

Everton vs Brentford

17:40

None of the 10 league meetings between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park have ended in a draw, with the Toffees winning seven of these to the Bees’ three. There have been chances at either end in the opening exchanges, but neither side have been able to take control. However, Frank will be confident with Wissa, Toney and Mbeumo all starting, in what is probably his first-choice attack.

Everton vs Brentford

17:38

CHANCE! A searching cross from right to left drops to McNeil on the left side of the box, who takes a good touch out of his feet before drilling his shot across the goal. Chermiti dives across to try and tap it in at close range, but the ball goes just past him and out for a goal-kick.

Everton vs Brentford

17:37

Jensen's outswinging corner from the right finds Pinnock, who pokes his effort towards the goal. Godfrey thumps it away at the back post, and it hits Doucoure. The Bees want a penalty, but it hit the midfielder's head.

Everton vs Brentford

17:36

Ajer curls the ball down the right wing, with Jensen getting into a battle with Branthwaite. The Everton centre-back seems to get the better of the Brentford man, but his pass back to Pickford goes out for a corner.

Everton vs Brentford

17:34

Pickford launches the ball up the pitch and gives Chermiti something to chase after. Pinnock gets there ahead of the forward, but Chermiti puts him under pressure and forces the defender to clear it out for a throw-in.

Everton vs Brentford

17:32

Chermiti has had to be patient, but he has finally been given his first start in the Premier League after making 14 appearances off the bench. The 19-year-old has only played 70 minutes in the top flight but comes in up front with Beto and Calvert-Lewin both out!

Everton vs Brentford

17:31

Everton get this Premier League clash under way. Can they secure their fourth successive win at Goodison Park?

Everton vs Brentford

17:28

Everton are looking to complete just their second ever league double over Brentford, previously doing so in the 1952-53 second division. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

Everton vs Brentford

17:18

Brentford make two alterations to the side that thrashed Luton 5-1 in their last match. Toney starts up front after returning from a hip injury and comes in for Lewis-Potter, with Norgaard replacing Damsgaard in the midfield.

Everton vs Brentford

17:13

Everton make two changes to the side that beat Liverpool 2-0 in the Merseyside derby in their previous Premier League outing. Calvert-Lewin and Vitalii Mykolenko are out of the squad through injury, with Young coming in at left-back and Chermiti making his first league start up front.

Everton vs Brentford

17:07

BRENTFORD SUBS: Kevin Schade, Zanka, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mads Roerslev, Hakon Valdimarsson, Yehor Yarmoliuk.

Everton vs Brentford

17:07

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Sergio Reguilon; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa.

Everton vs Brentford

17:07

EVERTON SUBS: Michael Keane, Amadou Onana, Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Andre Gomes, Andy Lonergan, Lewis Warrington, Mackenzie Hunt, Jenson Metcalfe.

Everton vs Brentford

17:07

EVERTON (4-5-1): Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ashley Young; Jack Harrison, Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Garner, Dwight McNeil; Youssef Chermiti.

Everton vs Brentford

17:02

Brentford are also going through a good spell of form and are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches. Thomas Frank's side collected three respectable draws against Manchester United, Brighton and Aston Villa before back-to-back wins over Sheffield United and Luton Town eased any fears of the Bees getting dragged into a relegation battle. Brentford's 5-1 victory over the Hatters was the biggest away triumph in their history, with their crucial win putting them 10 points clear of the drop zone. Another success would seal safety, and they will be out for revenge after losing the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium, with Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and Calvert-Lewin with the goals for Everton.

Everton vs Brentford

17:00

Everton have boosted their chances of staying in the Premier League massively with three wins in their previous four outings to extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone to eight points. The Toffees latest win was the sweetest, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring to help the hosts beat rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, securing their first home triumph against the Reds since October 2010. Manager Sean Dyche has led his side to three straight home wins without conceding a single goal, knowing that a fourth successive success at Goodison Park would see them move above Brentford and into 15th position. Everton will also be looking at their upcoming run favourably, with games against Luton Town and Sheffield United next after their contest against the Bees.

Everton vs Brentford

17:00

Hello and welcome to live commentary for the Premier League clash between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park.

Everton vs Brentford

16:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…