Everton vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Trezeguet scored a double to earn a vital win for Villa against Palace: EPA

Aston Villa travel to Everton in another crunch game at the bottom of the Premier League.

Victory over Crystal Palace has given Dean Smith’s side some hope, but Watford and, more importantly, West Ham, who they face on the final day of the season, remain four points clear in the fight to beat relegation.

Trezeguet’s double puts Villa in a good place here though, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side well-beaten by Wolves last time out.

With rivals West Ham and Watford playing Friday, a win for the visitors here will lift them to within a point of both heading into the final two games of the season.

Here is how you can watch the game on television or on a live stream.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 6pm on Thursday 16 July at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD, and Sky subscribers can also stream the game on the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Achilles) and Fabian Delph (muscle) are set to remain on the sidelines. Yerry Mina’s thigh problem, which forced him off against Wolves means he is a big doubt here. Mason Holgate (shin) and Andre Gomes (knock) should recover in time to start here.

Kortney Hause (groin) pulled up in the warm-up against Palace, Neil Taylor suffered a knock after 36 minutes, while Bjorn Engels (Achilles) is a long-term absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Gomes, Gordon; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Aston Villa XI: Reina; Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Douglas, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Samatta, Grealish

What are the odds?

Everton: Evens

Draw: 5/2

Aston Villa: 13/5

Prediction

The win over Palace will have done wonders for Villa, but the pressure remains fully on with four points separating them from safety. We’ll go with Dean Smith’s side to grind out a precious win, due to the extra motivation, setting up a gripping end to the relegation battle. 1-2.