Is Everton vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal look to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League as they travel to take on struggling Everton on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side snatched a late victory over Manchester United before the international break to make it ten points from a possible twelve in their opening four games as they look to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the table.

Sean Dyche’s side, meanwhile, picked up their opening points of the season prior to the international break with a 2-2 away draw against Sheffield United. The Merseyside club won this fixture 1-0 last season in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge and will be hoping for a repeat performance to kickstart their league campaign.

When is Everton vs Arsenal?

The match kicks off at 16:30pm BST on Sunday 17 September at Goodison Park.

Where can I watch it?

Everton vs Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It will be streamed live on the Sky Go app and desktop website for subscribers.

What is the team news?

Everton continue to grapple with a host of injuries to key players with Dele Ali and Seamus Coleman long-term absentees. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jack Harrison and Andre Gomes could all make a return to the starting XI following their various injuries, while James Tarkowski is expected to recover from a facial injury sustained against Sheffield United.

Arsenal, by contrast, have few injury concerns. Summer-signing Jurien Timber is set for a long spell on the sidelines, while Sunday’s game may well come too soon for Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny who are recovering from groin and knee injuries respectively.

Predicted lineups

Everton - Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Young, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Danjuma, Beto.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Odds

Everton: 21/4

Draw: 7/2

Arsenal: 1/2

Prediction

Arsenal should prove to have too much quality for an Everton side that is yet to click into gear this season. Everton 1-3 Arsenal

