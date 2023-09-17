Everton vs Arsenal live: Latest score as Gabriel Martinelli has goal ruled out before

Martinelli went off injured soon after his goal was disallowed - Getty Images/Stu Forster

47 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Now Everton can count themselves unfortunate with a decision as Young picks up a booking for a tackle on Trossard. He did catch the Arsenal man but it was an honest attempt. Then Saliba goes down against Beto when there was no hint of an elbow.

45 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal look again for a deep run for Vieira but White’s pass was too strong. There will be four minutes of added on time.

43 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal with another monumental spell of possession in the Everton half, but they are playing with their dinner at touch. If you score first it is patience, if you do not it is sterile. Vieira is then found with a ball over over the top but his pull-back does not drop for a red shirt.

40 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Another nice Arsenal move around the edge of Everton’s box, with White and Odegaard exchanging passes, and the Arsenal defender stung the palms of Pickford with a shot. Can’t say Arsenal have played badly, but they have not found the opening goal.

37 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Lovely combination between White and Saka on halfway, and Mykolenko hacks down the Arsenal winger, but the referee neither awards the free-kick nor brings it back for a yellow card. Strange officiating from Simon Hooper but the Everton crowd are more engaged,

35 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal once again into another spell of possession, but the move breaks down at the edge of the Everton box with Zinchenko and Trossard on the wrong wavelength.

Chris Bascombe on a see-saw game (if one person was sat on it)

Possession stats for this game will make interesting reading. At the moment, if an Everton player finds a teammate it amounts to a ‘passing sequence’.

31 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Much better from Everton in the last few moments with Arsenal sloppy in midfield. Doucoure runs at the Arsenal back four and squares up Saliba, who hung a leg for a split second but drew it away. Appeals for a penalty but nothing doing. Then Raya saves a tame shot from distance.

29 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Beto gets his first meaningful touch of the ball in the Arsenal half, running at Saliba, who just shows him the outside and ushers him out. Only one team in this match at the moment, but will Arsenal rue not scoring? Young whips a cross in which Raya claims well.

26 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal rediscover their dominance almost immediately, with White on the overlap around Saka. Good feet from Rice in the area, but his shot was blocked. Then Pickford plays Tarkowski into trouble with a short pass, and the defender has to hammer it out for a throw.

24 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Not a good few minutes for Martinelli and Arsenal, because the winger has gone down with an injury. Replaced by Trossard. That’s a double blow, especially with the north London derby and Champions League games coming up.

VAR CHECK: NO GOAL!

Well, well. The first replay suggested Nketiah was onside but the technology has ruled him off. I suppose you cannot argue with it, but that looked very close. Also some suggestion that the ball deflected off an Everton player. No goal.

GOOOAAALLLL! Martinelli punishes Everton

The home team were caught out pushing out from their box. It looked like Nketiah might be offside when he received the ball, but Mykolenko was playing him on. The ball was set back for Vieira who had oceans of space to find Martinelli who took his time and slotted it into the far corner.

18 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Everton just cannot keep the ball whenever they win it back. No more than one or two passes and Arsenal are back around it and winning the ball back. Mykolenko has held his own against Saka, which is keeping Everton in it.

16 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

The defensive powers of Declan Rice have been there for all to see so far - every time Arsenal lose the ball he seems to swarm the Everton man in possession and mops up. Lots of control for Arsenal, but you’d have to say Pickford is yet to make a save.

Bascombe on Branthwaite

Everton centre back Jarrad Branthwaite has endured what may charitably be described as a ‘nervous’ start, surrendering possession. It is what is known in these parts as ‘having a bit of a Michael Keane’. Needs to settle himself down ASAP.



13 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Everton played Pickford a hospital pass in his own box there with Nketiah lurking. The Arsenal striker had to go for the loose ball, but he caught Pickford late and conceded the foul. No worse than that.

Then Pickford plays a couple of good short passes to get Everton some touches. Zinchenko super composed to deal with a long diagonal and keep the ball for Arsenal.

Chris Bascombe at Goodison on Everton fans' reaction to the potential takeover

No protest banners inside Goodison as teams emerge. Reflective of the watching brief of Everton’s fanbase following news of 777 Partners’ potential takeover. More apprehension than excitement about what follows. Same might be said of this afternoon’s game where home fans are concerned.

9 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal’s counter-pressing after they lose the ball in Everton’s half was excellent there, and they win a corner after Odegaard’s through ball towards Saka was cut out.

The visitors are loading up the back post...Martinelli mis-kicked when free, but Young then hammered the ball against Branthwaite for another corner.

Arsenal work a short one well to Vieira in the box, but he cut inside on to his weaker right foot to shoot...and that showed. Skewed horribly over. Goodison pretty quiet.

6 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Martinelli suddenly found himself on the right side of central midfield, and played a stray pass out for an Everton throw. The home team get the chance to string their first few passes together, but they do not go anywhere. Arsenal quickly gobble the ball back up.

4 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Everton headed the corner clear, but Arsenal begin to build play once again. Dyche’s midfielders are on the prowl looking for a slow or square pass from Arsenal, but the visitors are keeping it well. They find Vieira in a pocket of space but his pass for Martinelli had the wrong weight and Everton win a goal kick.

2 minutes: Everton 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal quickly into a spell of possession among their back players, with Everton back behind the ball. Lovely combination down the right between Nketiah, Saka and Odegaard, but Zinchenko’s pass towards Martinelli was short.

Everton tried to break down the left, but Rice did very well to cut it out. Arsenal come forward again, and Zinchenko’s cross is headed behind for a corner.

KICK OFF!

After a minute’s silence to remember the victims of natural disasters in Morocco and Libya, Arsenal get the game under way, kicking from left to right.

The players are out to the sound of Z Cars

Four defeats and a draw in Arsenal’s last five visits (in case you hadn’t heard). But if they want to finish above Manchester City they need to be putting that aside a beating inferior opposition.

Dele Alli in attendance but not in the Everton matchday squad just yet

Dele Alli in attendance but not in the Everton matchday squad just yet

Dyche on the takeover and his last home win over Arsenal

I think there’s that much coverage we don’t need to address it with the players. They’ve had a lot of distractions over the years. Performance-wise happy, points wise not. But the table does not lie and games are decided in both boxes, and eventually we have to get that right. We’ve got to keep trying to get the details right. We played well, we stopped them from played. We played when we could ourselves and we kept a good shape and were disciplined. And sometimes, you have to hope that they have a quiet one.

Everton's new striker Beto starts

Everton's new striker Beto starts

Arteta speaking pre-match on the goalkeeping decision

I think I mentioned it that we wanted to build a squad with two quality players in each position, with different characteristics, and we have got that now. And to maximise that they have to play games, and we have a lot of things coming up now.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is believed to be close to a new contract

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is believed to be close to a new contract

Arsenal’s bring biggest side since the ‘Invincibles’ to Goodison

Arsenal have won just two of their last 10 league visits to Everton, with their lack of physicality in key moments coming under the microscope. As Sam Dean writes, Arteta’s team are the tallest Arsenal side to turn up to Goodison since the 2003-04 season. Did anything good happen to Arsenal then?

Maybe their increased height it down to this marginal gain...

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel and Declan Rice of Arsenal during a training session

Life under 777 Partners

Are you an Everton fan worrying/wondering what life could be like under your potential news owners? Tom Morgan took a detailed look at the other clubs they own in Europe. It might be worth having a stiff drink beforehand.

Very interesting team news

There were some reports that Dyche was considering picking Beto and Calvert-Lewin up top in a 4-4-2, but the Everton manager has kept the latter in reserve and gone with his usual midfield three. Have to say, I think that is the more sensible strategy.

Arteta has sprung another surprise with David Raya replacing Ramsdale in goal. There have been whispers since the Spaniard was signed that Arteta is keen to find a place for him in the team (and there is only one place), and he gets his chance today. He will be tested under the high ball, but he moved to Blackburn at 16 and has a couple of Premier League seasons with Brentford to his name. So Goodison Park is not uncharted territory.

Arsenal team and subs: Raya replaces Ramsdale, Vieira in for Havertz

Starting XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Vieira; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Jorginho, Havertz, Trossard, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Jesus

Everton team and subs: DCL on the bench as Dyche packs midfield

Starting XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykoloneko; Onana, Gueye, Doucoure; Danjuma, McNeil, Beto

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Garner, Onyango, Dobbin, Chermiti, Calvert-Lewin

Mikel Arteta has fond memories of Goodison...apart from as a manager

Mikel Arteta made 162 appearances for Everton as a player but is yet to taste victory at Goodison Park since taking over as Arsenal manager in December 2019.



Had the chips fallen differently in those weeks following the sackings of Marco Silva and Unai Emery, Everton could have appointed Arteta and Arsenal Carlo Ancelotti. One wonders whether the Merseyside club regret going for the bigger CV given Arteta’s subsequent work, though he will be thankful to have avoided Everton’s financial quagmire.



In fact, Arsenal have not won at Everton since 2017 when goals from Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette helped them on their way to a stylish 5-2 victory. They have found it difficult to find any passing rhythm on their last two visits, playing in front of Everton and allowing the home side to pounce on mistakes and set-piece opportunities. The 1-0 win in February, Sean Dyche’s first game in charge, was an organisational triumph as Everton stifled Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka while the home team’s midfield trio of Gueye, Onana and Doucoure dominated.



The much-improved Eddie Nketiah had one of his poorer games that day, something which might be on Arteta’s mind as he considers whether to give Gabriel Jesus a first start to the season. Arteta’s team selections are more unpredictable these days as he searches for tactical variety, and there is a need to make full use of the squad in a week which also features a first Champions League game in six years plus a north London derby. There has been plenty of control and well constructed play in Arsenal’s first four league games of the season, but they are not cutting teams apart despite putting 10 points on the board. The scheduling this weekend adds a little extra pressure, with Manchester City’s win at West Ham putting them five points clear.



Everton are still looking for their first win this season, but were unfortunate not to get more from games against Fulham and Sheffield United. Their attacking metrics are more than respectable, and they have not one but two strikers to choose from with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and new signing Beto both available. However, the concern for Everton is that they are yet to play the ‘big six’, Newcastle United or Brighton and have just one point. A proposed takeover would normally give a home crowd a lift, but given the questions surrounding American investment group 777, Goodison could be tense.



If Arsenal are serious about challenging City, it is a game they need to win. Full team news on the way.