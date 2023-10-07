Everton vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Everton host Bournemouth on Saturday with both teams desperate for the win - only one point separates them and the Cherries are inside the bottom three, with the Toffees just outside.

Everton FC 0 - 0 AFC Bournemouth

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:06

A bright start for Bournemouth sees the away side zipping the ball around in midfield with confidence - they've come to play a possession-based game, and it could be quite a clash of styles today.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:02

Bournemouth kick off, and we are under way at Goodison!

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

15:01

The players emerge from the tunnel and out onto the pitch at a sun-soaked Goodison Park, and kick-off is now just moments away!

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:54

Meanwhile, Iraola opts for two changes to a Bournmeouth side thumped by Arsenal last time out, as Aarons and Kluivert make way for Smith and Ouattara. Tyler Adams is set for a further spell on the sidelines due a thigh problem, joining Alex Scott, Lloyd Kelly, Ryan Fredericks and Chris Mepham in missing out today.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:50

Making just one change to the team that started last week's loss to Luton, Everton promote Harrison to the lineup at Onana's expense. Captain Seamus Coleman and midfielder Andre Gomes are the Toffees' most notable injury absentees.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:46

SUBS: Ionut Radu, Joe Rothwell, Hamed Traore, Luis Sinisterra, Justin Kluivert, David Brooks, Kieffer Moore, Max Aarons, Antoine Semenyo.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:42

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Marcus Tavernier, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Adam Smith, Philip Billing, Dango Ouattara; Dominic Solanke.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:42

SUBS: Joao Virginia, Lewis Dobbin, Beto, Michael Keane, Youssef Chermiti, Ben Godfrey, Arnaut Danjuma, Nathan Patterson, Amadou Onana.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:38

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko; Jack Harrison, James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, Dwight McNeil; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:38

After a 4-0 reverse at Arsenal last week, Bournemouth's only wins this term remain a pair of EFL Cup victories over Championship sides Swansea City and Stoke City. The Cherries arrive on Merseyside following an 11-game streak without victory in the Premier League, and they sit second-bottom of the standings. Of particular concern for coach Andoni Iraola will be his team's record of conceding at least twice in all three of their away fixtures this season.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:34

Still with just one Premier League victory to their name this season, Everton were beaten 2-1 by Luton Town last time out, swiftly ending a welcome upturn in fortunes. Sean Dyche's side had previously posted their first league win with a 3-1 success at Brentford, before eliminating Aston Villa from the EFL Cup. Not since the final day of their troubled 2022-23 campaign have they kept a clean sheet in any competition, though that game saw Bournemouth beaten by an Abdoulaye Doucoure goal that preserved the Toffees' top-flight status for another year.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:34

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Everton and Bournemouth at Goodison Park!

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

14:00

