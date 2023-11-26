Everton v Man Utd: Sutton's predictions

Sutton's Predictions image

Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

This week, he takes on Barry Can't Swim, aka DJ and producer Joshua Mannie - who is an Everton fan.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Everton are in a relegation battle now, but I still think they will be good enough to stay up.

There is a lot of talk about how their points deduction will galvanise the whole club, but I think there is a chance the occasion could suit Manchester United because there's going to be a powder keg atmosphere at Goodison Park on Sunday.

There is the risk that Everton's players could get over-excited, and they need to keep 11 players on the field.

I'm sure that will be the message from their manager Sean Dyche too and, if they manage that, Everton have a very good chance of winning this game. Their recent form has been very good.

Results-wise, Manchester United have been doing better than anyone, with four wins in their past five league games, but if you have seen them play this season you will know they've mostly been awful.

I've got a sneaky feeling they will benefit from all the fervour around Everton at the moment and somehow find a way of winning this game too, but I believe in fairytales which is why I'm going with an Everton victory.

Goodison will be absolutely bouncing if I am right.

Barry Can't Swim's prediction: 2-0

I will have a clear idea about how the rest of the season will pan out largely based on what happens in this game. As far as a prediction goes, I am going to go with a win. We are scoring a few goals at the moment and United don't look too strong.

It's the first game since the deduction, we're at home and we're already in form. If I were a United fan, I would not be wanting to go to Goodison right now - no way!

