Everton 1-2 Luton Town: Carlton Morris and Tom Lockyer score to give Hatter first Premier League win

Carlton Morris scored his third Premier League goal for Luton to double their lead

Luton Town claimed a historic first Premier League victory by shocking forlorn Everton at Goodison Park.

Luton were promoted via the Championship play-offs last season and had collected a single point from their opening five top-flight games but resisted an Everton fightback to take home all three points.

The hosts were the better side early on, and winger Dwight McNeil fired a volley narrowly wide before each of James Garner, Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana failed to hit the target from promising positions.

Luton held out before taking a shock lead in fortuitous circumstances when Carlton Morris' header rattled the crossbar and, as Ashley Young looked to clear, the ball cannoned off captain Tom Lockyer and into the net.

The Hatters were in dreamland when they doubled their lead as Morris kept his composure to side-foot in a volley from Alfie Doughty's free-kick having been left unmarked at the back post.

In an action-packed first half, Garner headed against the crossbar and the Toffees did manage to pull a goal back through Dominic Calvert-Lewin from close range, which was awarded after a long check for offside by VAR.

The Englishman struck a volley wide in the second period and substitute Beto twice headed over, while at the other end Morris had an effort ruled out for offside as the visitors held on for a famous win.

Everton embarrassed by happy Hatters

Josh Wander and Steven Pasko of prospective Everton owners 777 Partners were in attendance at Goodison Park

Everton had prospective new owners 777 Partners watching on from the stands, as the Miami-based investment firm looks to complete a deal to take over the club from current owner Farhad Moshiri.

But co-founders Josh Wander and Steven Pasko, as well as manager Sean Dyche and his players, will have left Goodison Park wondering how they have lost a game they largely dominated.

Before this game, Luton had only taken one point from six matches and had become many observers' favourites to make an immediate return to the Championship.

But here they showed signs that they may be far more than also-rans this term.

There joyous at the full-time as the Luton players and staff went over to the travelling supporters in their corner of the stadium before being serenaded by chants lauding manager Rob Edwards and their prospects of remaining in the audience.

It was a familiar tale at home for Everton, who missed numerous excellent opportunities before being hit with a sucker punch.

Skipper Lockyer had earlier headed over before bundling in the opening goal and Morris' sweet volley doubled their advantage.

The Toffees had been high in confidence before the game, having won back-to-back games away at Brentford and Aston Villa, but this was an embarrassing result as they lost their fourth consecutive home game and were booed off by their fans.

Dyche threw on summer signings Beto and Jack Harrison in the second half to try and salvage a result, but they could not add to Calvert-Lewin's goal.