Everton v Brighton - did you know?

Everton will get their 2024-25 season underway at home to Brighton on Saturday, 17 August.

The Toffees will be hoping to turn the tide of recent fixtures hosting the Seagulls. Having won their first four home Premier League games against Brighton, they are winless in their past three against them at Goodison Park (D1 L2).

The team scoring first has never lost a Premier League meeting between Everton and Brighton (W10 D3), but with Sean Dyche's side going 1-0 up in both games last season only for them to both end 1-1, they will be hoping for more this time.