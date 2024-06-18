Everton v Brighton - did you know?

[Getty Images]

Brighton will get their 2024-25 season under way with a trip to Everton on Saturday, 17 August.

The Seagulls lost their first match in three of their first four Premier League campaigns, but will be hoping to keep up their recent opening-game form, having begun their past three seasons with victory.

If they secure the three points, Brighton will have won their opening league game in four consecutive seasons for the first time ever.

If Fabian Hurzeler's side want to do that, however, they will want to get on the scoresheet first. The team scoring first has never lost a Premier League meeting between Everton and Brighton (W10 D3). The Toffees went 1-0 up in both games last season and both ended 1-1.