Everton v Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Ramsdale and Havertz dropped

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal hope to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they travel to struggling Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s are riding high after clinching a late victory over Manchester United in their last match before the international break to make it 10 points from their opening four matches and they’ll look to take that momentum into today’s encounter. Manchester, Liverpool and Tottenham are setting the early pace at the top of the table so it would be a big error if Arsenal were to drop points at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side, meanwhile, picked up their opening points of the season with a 2-2 away draw against Sheffield United. The Toffees won this fixture 1-0 last season in Dyche’s first game in charge and will be hoping for a repeat performance to kickstart their league campaign.

Follow all the action from Goodison Park below. Get all the latest football betting sites offers here and the latest Premier League odds here.

Everton vs Arsenal

Everton host Arsenal at Goodison Park with kick off at 4.30pm

Everton XI: Pickford; Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; McNeil, Gueye, Onana, Danjuma; Doucoure; Beto.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka.

Sean Dyche’s men won this fixture last year and will want to repeat that performance

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League with three wins and a draw from their four games

Everton FC - Arsenal FC

Ramsdale and Havertz dropped by Arsenal

15:40 , Ben Fleming

So the big team news comes from Arsenal as both Aaron Ramsdale and Kai Havertz drop to the bench. Ramsdale was in action for England during the international break but finds himself on the bench for today’s match as summer signing David Raya makes his first Premier League start for the club.

Havertz, meanwhile, has endured a tough start to life at Arsenal since his summer move and is replaced by Fabio Vieira in central midfield who makes his first league start of the season.

Arsenal’s substitutes are: Nelson, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Havertz, Tomiyasu, Ramsdale, Jorginho, Kiwior, Trossard.

Starting lineups confirmed!

15:32 , Ben Fleming

And the confirmed starting XI’s are in:

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; McNeil, Gueye, Onana, Danjuma; Doucoure; Beto.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka.

Everton sale to American firm agreed

15:28 , Ben Fleming

Before we get team news, a reminder of some big news concerning Everton from a few days ago as Farhad Moshiri agreed a deal to sell Everton to American investment firm 777 Partners.

The British-Iranian businessman, who owns 94.1 per cent of the shares, will sell his entire stake to 777, who have also invested in Sevilla, Hertha Berlin, Genoa, Vasco da Gama, Standard Liege, Red Star and Melbourne Victory.

It will bring an end to Moshiri’s disastrous reign in charge at Goodison Park in which Everton have spent around £700m on players in seven years, only just avoided relegation in the last two seasons and are winless in the Premier League now.

Moshiri, who has seemed short of funds since his long-time business partner, Alisher Usmanov, was sanctioned after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, had been searching for investors to help fund Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, which will cost £500m and is due to open in 2024.

Read more below:

Everton sale to American firm agreed

Mikel Arteta keen to end Arsenal’s Everton hoodoo despite ’emotional connection’

15:22 , Ben Fleming

Mikel Arteta admitted he has an emotional connection with Everton and expects his former side to put up a battle when Arsenal travel to Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

“I’m really excited about it, the last six years we have not won there so we are going to have to earn it,” Arteta said. We know we are going to have to be at our best to beat them there and that’s something we haven’t managed to do so that’s where we are going to start.

“It is a big emotional connection I have to that football club with many years I spent there, the incredible memories that I have so I’m always grateful. It’s a big part of my playing career and as a coach I have to play against them and we have to beat them.

“We’ve been here and we’ve been to grounds before where we haven’t won before and we’ve done it so it’s about understanding the importance and knowing what we lacked in those games and putting it right. Sometimes you cannot avoid a battle (with Everton), the style of play they have is very clear and they’re very good at that.

“We have a different one and it’s about trying to impose your way of playing and the tactic is just to make sure your opponent’s strengths are hiding and that ours are coming out every single time to fulfill the potential of your players, and that’s what I think both managers and players will try to do.”

(PA Wire)

Early team news

15:15 , Ben Fleming

Arsenal, by contrast, have few injury concerns. Summer-signing Jurien Timber is set for a long spell on the sidelines, while Sunday’s game may well come too soon for Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny who are recovering from groin and knee injuries respectively.

Early team news

15:12 , Ben Fleming

Everton continue to grapple with a host of injuries to key players with Dele Ali and Seamus Coleman long-term absentees. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jack Harrison and Andre Gomes could all make a return to the starting XI following their various injuries, while James Tarkowski is expected to recover from a facial injury sustained against Sheffield United.

Where can I watch it?

15:07 , Ben Fleming

Everton vs Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It will be streamed live on the Sky Go app and desktop website for subscribers. The match starts at 4:30pm.

Is Everton vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

14:59 , Luke Baker

Arsenal look to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League as they travel to take on struggling Everton.

Mikel Arteta’s side snatched a late victory over Manchester United before the international break to make it ten points from a possible twelve in their opening four games as they look to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the table.

Sean Dyche’s side, meanwhile, picked up their opening points of the season prior to the international break with a 2-2 away draw against Sheffield United. The Merseyside club won this fixture 1-0 last season in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge and will be hoping for a repeat performance to kickstart their league campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game

Everton vs Arsenal TV channel and how to watch today

Everton vs Arsenal

14:54 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Everton vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Gunners will be desperate to continue their unbeaten start to the season, while the Toffees already appear to be in crisis and need to start picking up points.

Stick with us for all the action