Everton Have Been Told Transfer Truth By Club Interested In Toffees Man

Sean Dyche’s Everton have been told by Manchester United that they simply cannot afford to meet the Toffees’ asking price for Jarrad Branthwaite, according to ESPN.

Everton star Branthwaite is Manchester United’s top defensive target and the centre-back is keen on a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United have even agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old, but negotiations with Everton have proved to be more difficult.

Everton rejected their £35m plus add-ons bid for the centre-back last week and are insisting on getting £70m from any potential sale.

It has been claimed that Manchester United have now informed Everton that a deal will not be possible at the current asking price.

The Premier League giants have a limited budget due to their PSR concerns and have multiple areas where they need to strengthen.

Signing a defender is a priority, but Everton have been told that Manchester United cannot spend £70m or more on a single player this summer.

The Premier League are prepared to walk away if Everton do not compromise as they are wary of spending too much time chasing one target and failing to sign him.