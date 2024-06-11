Everton in talks to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja

Everton have initiated talks with Chelsea to sign Armando Broja, but the Toffees must raise funds to finalise a deal, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old is poised to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after an awful loan spell at Fulham last term.

Broja spent the second half of the season on loan at Craven Cottage but barely kicked a ball for Marco Silva’s side, falling behind Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez in the pecking order.

Despite his recent struggles, the Albanian striker still has plenty of admirers in the Premier League, and Everton are among the clubs interested in signing him.

However, any potential deal is only possible if the Toffees can raise funds.

Everton are currently locked in a takeover saga, with current owner Farhad Moshiri in talks with several potential buyers.

The British-Iranian businessman wants to sell his 94% stake in his club. He has received numerous proposals, but he is taking time to assess all options.

The club’s hefty debt complicates the takeover process. It is poised to drag into the 2024/25 season, but Everton are hoping to complete some transfer business regardless of their financial situation.

The Toffees could be forced to sell a couple of key players, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is most likely to be sacrificed.

The English striker has already been linked with a move to Newcastle United, who are also long-term admirers of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

Jarrad Branthwaite has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, although Everton are extremely reluctant to sell him unless a mouth-watering offer arrives.

They value the England international at around £80 million, and their demands have put off several potential suitors.

If Sean Dyche plans to strengthen his team, one of these players will have to leave Goodison Park this summer.

Broja has struggled for form and fitness over the past couple of years but is still an exciting young striker and could be a decent signing for Everton.