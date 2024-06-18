Everton Are In Talks To Recruit This Chelsea Forward: Should Dyche Get Him On Board?

In a recent interview with Give Me Sport, journalist Ben Jacobs stated that Everton are in talks to recruit Chelsea forward Armando Broja. Jacobs said,

“If they do move, the expectation is that they will try and bring in a goalscorer and they’re in dialogue with Chelsea over Amando Broja. The challenge is obviously that they need a big outgoing first and maybe for their ownership situation to be clearer, if not entirely resolved, before they can move.

Broja’s Struggles At Chelsea Last Season

Broja experienced a difficult campaign at the West London club after being sidelined for a lot of important games due to injuries. The Albanian forward featured in 27 matches for the Blues last season, scoring two goals and picking up one assist across multiple competitions.

The 22-year-old led the line well at times for Chelsea and deserves some credit for averaging 1.0 shots and 1.0 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Premier League. He has also been accurate when interchanging possession with his teammates after completing 89.2% of his attempted passes in the English top tier (stats via whoscored).

Should Everton Boss Sean Dyche Get Broja On Board?

Broja can create a yard of space for himself to get a few strikes in at goal and be a decent finisher in the final third when he is playing regularly and with confidence on the field. He can even create the odd chance for his teammates and is usually quite clever with his movements in and around the opponent’s penalty box.

We can expect Broja to add more pace and goals to Everton head coach Sean Dyche’s offence. He has what it takes to fight for regular first-team football at Goodison Park in the coming seasons.

At 22, Broja has still got a bright future ahead of him. Thus, the Toffees would be wise to try everything they can to get him on board ahead of the new campaign. He already knows the Premier League well and won’t take much time to adjust to life at the Merseyside club.