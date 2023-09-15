Everton takeover news: Farhad Moshiri sells club to American investment fund

Premier League Everton have new owners after Farhad Moshiri sold his 94% stake in the club to American investment fund 777 Partners.

The takeover brings to an end the tumultuous tenure of British-Iranian Moshiri, who first invested in 2016.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, subject to Premier League, Football Association and Financial Conduct Authority approval.

777's acquisition means half of the 20 top-flight clubs are American-owned.

