Everton Takeover Hopefuls Give Roma Assurances

The Friedkin group are insistent that Roma will remain at the heart of their football project despite their looming takeover of Everton.

Dan Friedkin and his company are in advanced negotiations to complete a takeover of Everton from Farhad Moshiri.

The deal is expected to be announced soon before the Friedkin Group seek to get approval from the Premier League and the FA.

The Friedkin family have deep pockets and are expected to invest in Everton, who have their own financial troubles at the moment following years of mismanagement.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma will remain at the heart of their football project.

The Serie A giants have been under the Friedkin Group since 2020 and won the Europa Conference League under their ownership in 2022.

There are fears at Roma that their owners’ investment in Everton could lead to them neglecting the Giallorossi.

But it has been claimed that the Friedkins have informally assured Roma that they will still be at the centre of their project.

Everton have the potential to be much more financially successful than Roma, but the Friedkins want both clubs at the centre of their multi-club model.