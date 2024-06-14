Everton takeover: Farhad Moshiri receives fresh offer as finance firm join race

Farhad Moshiri has received another offer to sell his Everton stake as UK-based investor group Vici Private Finance throws their hat in the ring with a formal bid to buy the club.

According to The Times, Vici initiated discussions with Moshiri and his advisors several months ago and has now tabled a concrete offer within the last week.

Keith Harris, who has close ties to Moshiri, is reportedly advising the Vici bid. Harris was brought on to Everton’s board of directors by Moshiri in 2016 before taking up a role as deputy chairman for a spell.

The bid is significant as it reportedly involves no borrowed money and is backed by proof of funds exceeding £1 billion in cash. Their financial muscle could expedite a smooth transition if Moshiri decides to accept the offer.

Vici Private Finance, a recently established entity, is a multi-family office in the United Kingdom (UK) housing a consortium of investors.

The consortium includes funds from two unnamed Western Hemisphere billionaires and several foundations, including a humanitarian organisation.

This diverse backing suggests a potential blend of financial expertise and a commitment to social responsibility.

The Vici offer reportedly meets Moshiri’s valuation of the club, encompassing his entire 94.1% stake held through Blue Heaven Holdings.

Vici’s proposal also includes provision for short-term financial support to stabilise Everton’s immediate financial requirements.

Furthermore, the bid outlines a commitment to address the club’s existing debt structure, potentially bringing much-needed financial stability to Goodison Park.

Everton’s short-term debt hovers around £200-£230 million, and subject to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), significant funds would be made available for squad strengthening.

The cash injection will be crucial in bolstering Sean Dyche’s thin squad, with the English manager keen to avoid another relegation scuffle next season.

Vici has already opened talks with local politicians about redeveloping the area surrounding Everton’s new 52,000-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore dock.

A-Cap were previously considered leading candidates to purchase Everton, but the new bid from Vici looks the most promising and should spark excitement within the fanbase.