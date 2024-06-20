Everton table offer for Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye

Everton have reportedly submitted a formal offer to sign Olympique Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye, according to French publication Foot Mercato.

Ndiaye joined the French giants from Sheffield United last summer in a deal worth around €17 million, but he is facing an uncertain future at the Stade Velodrome.

The 24-year-old endured a tricky debut season in France, returning four goals and five assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

He started just 19 of his 30 league games, bagging three goals and three assists. He also created four big chances, although his paltry conversion rate left much to be desired.

The former United ace still has four years left on his contract, but he could leave Marseille after just 12 months, and Everton have been touted as a possible destination.

The Toffees hold a long-standing interest in Ndiaye. They wanted to sign him after his exceptional performances spurred the Blades to promotion in the 2022/23 season.

However, a move to Goodison Park never materialised, with the Senegal international opting to rejoin his boyhood club.

While his move to Marseille hasn’t panned out as he intended, Ndiaye is still highly sought after by clubs across Europe, and Everton have reignited their interest.

Everton still rate him very highly and have submitted an offer to sign him, although they did not reveal the details of the proposal.

The Toffees are keen to wrap up a deal for the Senegalese striker, but they may have to sell at least one of their high-value assets to complete a deal for Ndiaye.

Jarrad Branthwaite is subject to serious interest from Manchester United, who have already had a £45 million bid rejected by Everton.

The Toffees are holding out for at least £70m, but United are heavily reluctant to match their asking price, which they consider outrageous.

Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana could also leave Goodison Park this summer, with several Premier League clubs considering a move.

Stats from Sofascore.com.