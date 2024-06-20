Everton table €13 million offer for Manchester City defender – Negotiations underway

Manchester City and one first-team defender are subject to a multi-million proposal from fellow Premier League side Everton, according to a new report.

That concerns City Football Group prospect Issa Kabore, who was originally bought by Manchester City during the summer transfer window of 2020 from Belgian outfit KV Mechelen, remaining at his former club on loan for the rest of the forthcoming campaign.

Kabore has not seen a minute of action for Manchester City since joining the Premier League champions four years ago however, instead taking on four successive loan deals including the temporary agreement with Mechelen for the 2020/21 campaign.

Now 23-years-old, Issa Kabore has since taken on experiences with ESTAC Troyes – also part of the City Football Group, Marseille, and most recently, Luton Town during their maiden season in the latest instalment of the Premier League.

Despite having succumbed to relegation with Rob Edwards’ side at the end of the last campaign, the latest information sees the player linked with an immediate return to Premier League football next season, but once again away from the Etihad Stadium.

That is according to a new report from AfricaFoot, who state that Issa Kabore is ‘in the plans’ of Everton, who are said to have made an offer to the Premier League champions in the last few ‘hours’.

The Burkina Faso international has reportedly been ‘courted’ by several clubs across Europe for ‘several weeks’, including Ajax. On the subject of Everton, the Toffees are said to have tabled an offer of around €13 million to Manchester City, with the aim of ‘quickly’ finalising a deal.

Discussions involving Kabore and Everton are very new to the scene however, with AfricaFoot claiming that negotiations involving the clubs only started ‘a few hours ago’.

Sean Dyche and his Everton side have a number of strong options within their defensive unit, including Republic of Ireland legend and Goodison Park icon Seamus Coleman, who recently signed a new deal on Merseyside to operate in the right-back role moving forward.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City and Everton will be able to come to an agreement on the subject of Kabore, however it is widely understood that Etihad officials were open to approaches for the player heading into the ongoing window.

Yan Couto is another of City’s young right-backs and is currently part of Brazil’s senior squad for the soon-to-be-ongoing Copa America. The Premier League champions are understood to be open to offers for the player, valuing him at close to £40 million.