Everton supporters call for transparency as takeover race heats up

The Everton Fan Advisory Board (FAB) has called on prospective new owners to be transparent with the fans as the club’s takeover saga heats up.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has received several offers since the previous agreement with 777 Partners crashed and burned, but the British-Iranian businessman is taking his time to assess the options.

Lifelong Everton fans Andy Bell and George Downing have submitted a proposal to acquire Moshiri’s 94% stake in the club.

They have also told Moshiri that they are the safest pair of hands for the club and have the required experience to maintain the development of the club’s new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium without any interruptions.

Moshiri has also received a £400 million all-equity bid from a consortium of Middle East and United States (US) investors led by London-based Armenian investor Vatche Manoukian.

The FAB has been at the forefront of the call for new ownership. With Everton now fielding plenty of offers to purchase the club, the FAB has opened its doors to meeting with any of the interested suitors.

“The FAB urges any parties who are in process or may wish to bid for Everton Football Club to enter into a dialogue with fans,” their statement read (via their official X account).

“We believe that doing so will help them to achieve the best deal possible and determine the best strategic trajectory for the club as a whole.”

The FAB has also sought reassurances and transparency over how prospective new owners will fund the club, among several other issues they believe need to be addressed.

Bell and Downing are reportedly leading the race to buy the club and have emerged as fans’ favourites, given they are lifelong supporters of the club.

However, the conclusion of the prolonged takeover saga may run into the start of the 2024/25 season, with the directors’ and owners’ test approval scheduled for October.