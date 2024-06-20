Everton submit offer for Marseille’s Iliman Ndiaye

Just one year after leaving England, could Iliman Ndiaye (24) be tempted to return? Foot Mercato understands that amid interest from Everton, the Olympique de Marseille forward is open to a departure.

Ndiaye helped lead Sheffield United back to the top flight, however, he didn’t stick around for their Premier League campaign, making a fairytale move back to boyhood club Marseille. However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing since he made his return. In what was a turbulent season, OM burned through three managers and Ndiaye was one of many players within the talented OM squad to fail to settle and establish himself.

Everton face Premier League competition to sign Ndiaye

In 46 appearances in all competitions, the Senegal international score four goals and registered five assists in what could ultimately be his only season at the Vélodrome, as Foot Mercato reports. Everton, who have a long-standing interest in Ndiaye tried, and failed, to bring Ndiaye to the club in January but they have renewed their efforts.

Everton have submitted another offer for Ndiaye, the value of which has not been revealed. The OM forward is tempted by the prospect of a return to England, amid interest from other, unnamed Premier League sides.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle