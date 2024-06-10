Everton star breaks silence on his future amid Manchester United links

Manchester United have been linked with moves for Everton duo Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

The two potential signings would strengthen our defensive and midfield departments significantly, although it remains to be seen how much United will have available to spend in the transfer market.

A lot depends on whether United can make extra funds from selling players. The club has already announced the departures of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial, which will save a lot of money on wages.

While Branthwaite has yet to break his silence on a potential transfer, Onana has reaffirmed his desire to play for a top club.

The Senegal-born Belgium international is of interest to United this summer. He is one of the midfielders we could be looking at to replace Casemiro, should the Brazil international leave the club.

United are thought to have tracked the 22-year-old for over a year now and Onana will be looking to prove himself at Euro 2024. He has also been linked with a move to Arsenal.

“At previous tournaments you have seen that the players who did well make the step up to the top clubs,” Onana told Het Laatste Nieuws, as cited by the Manchester Evening News.

“That’s something I strive for.

“I feel like presenting myself to the European top and showing what I have to offer. This European Championship is a stage.”

While Onana stressed he was respectful to his current employer, Everton, he hinted at a possible move when speaking to Hamburger Abendblatt.

“I want to be a much better player,” he said.

“And my goal is to play for an international world club in three years. I also want to have qualified with Belgium for the 2026 World Cup in America in three years. I dream about that. And I will do everything I can to make these dreams come true too.

“I have to and will answer this very professionally: I’m under contract with Everton – and I’ll leave everything else to the media. I’ll just do my best at the European Championships and then we’ll see.”

