Everton’s spending spree tops $100 million with Keane signing

Everton continue to signal loud and clear their intent of challenging for a top-four place in the Premier League, as the Toffees’ summer spending spree continued on Monday with the arrival of Burnley defender Michael Keane.

The 24-year-old England international has arrived at Goodison Park for an initial fee of $32.5 million but could cost the club as much as $39 million, which would be a new club record, after add-ons.

�� | We’ve signed Michael Keane on a five-year deal for a fee which could rise to a Club-record £30m ���� https://t.co/qifa0F6gCU pic.twitter.com/jkbyIhz145 — Everton (@Everton) July 3, 2017





Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and midfielder Davy Klaassen arrived on Merseyside for a combined $68 million last month, which combined with the outlay for Keane, as well as Monday’s other singing, Sandro Ramirez, brings Everton’s total spend to more than $100 million with six weeks still to go before the start of the 2017-18 PL season. And still, the only question which matters remains: will it be enough to convince Romelu Lukaku to stay?

Keane has spoken of his delight at joining Everton, courtesy of the club’s official release:

“First and foremost, the manager was a big factor in me coming to the Club. He played in my position when he was a world-class player for a great Barcelona side and a great Dutch side and the style of football he likes to play will suit me, I believe. “I watched a lot of Everton last season and I believe I really suit how the team likes to play. I feel like this is a great place to come and continue my development as a player. “He’s convinced me that he can still improve me in certain areas of my game. I’m only 24 which, for a centre-half in the Premier League, is relatively young. I’ve still got a long way to go and I know this and hopefully under his guidance I’ll keep improving.”

