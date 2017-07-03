Everton sign striker Sandro Ramirez from Malaga

Everton’s busy summer continues with Ronald Koeman making his fourth signing of the transfer window.

Sandro Ramirez, 21, has arrived at Goodison Park from Malaga with the former Barcelona striker arriving for just $6.7 million after the Toffees triggered the release clause in his contract.

He has signed a four-year deal at Everton as the Barca product scored 16 goals for Malaga in La Liga last season after leaving the Nou Camp for regular action.

Speaking to Everton’s website Sandro was full of enthusiasm for the big challenge ahead as he believes the Toffees can challenge for a UEFA Champions League spot.

“I’m very happy, this is a big step in my career,” Sandro said. “I know I’m signing for a massive club in England. Everton is the ideal place for me, I’ve got the ideal manager who is going to keep giving me the confidence to improve my game. I cannot wait to wear the blue shirt in front of the Everton fans at Goodison Park. “It’s a big jump in my career coming to the Premier League and for a club like Everton which is really on the up. They have got big plans and want to succeed and keep developing. I’m hoping I can get to know my teammates as soon as possible, and want to adapt to the football and the way of life in the city. Everton have made some big signings and we’re hoping we can put in a great season and hopefully then we can achieve that aim of getting in the Champions League. It will be a big season for us.”

Sandro’s arrival comes after Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaasen and Henry Onyekuru (he will spend next season on loan at Anderlecht), with the total spend now over $90 million.

With Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley expected to leave this summer, Koeman is certainly doing his business early as he looks to rebuild the spine of his team which finished seventh in the PL last season and have UEFA Europa League action to look forward to.

Pickford will start in goal, Klaassen will be the main creator in midfield and Sandro could well be their main forward if Lukaku leaves. Onyekuru is one for the future with the Nigerian youngster the top scorer in Belgium’s top-flight last season, and all of a sudden Everton’s promise to invest heavily in their playing squad has come true.

Owner Farhad Moshiri promised extra funds when he arrived and with a new stadium proposal in the works, Koeman bringing an exciting brand of play to Goodison and youngsters involved with plenty of new signings, Everton is a club on the up.

A top four finish still seems a little way off, especially with the Europa League to contend with in 2017-18, but Koeman’s boys are well-equipped for a battle in all four competitions this season.

