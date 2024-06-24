Everton re-sign Leeds United winger Jack Harrison on loan

Everton have announced the signing of Leeds United forward Jack Harrison on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old rejoins the Toffees as their second 2024 summer signing after the arrival of midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa.

Harrison returns to Goodison Park after an impressive debut campaign with the Toffees, where he bagged three goals and three assists in 29 Premier League appearances.

The Englishman created 28 chances from open play in the Premier League, including five big chances, while averaging a key pass per 90 minutes.

He also completed 29 dribbles, the second-highest in the Toffees squad.

The winger told Evertontv: “It’s brilliant to be back. Everton is a great club, there is a fantastic group of lads here, and I’m excited to get started again with a full pre-season of training.

“Last year, I had a lot of enjoyment at the Club. We had to face a lot of adversity but we were able to continue on and have a good season overall.

“I think the Club in general – the fans, the staff, the manager, my teammates – everyone made me feel really comfortable right away and that’s somewhere you want to be as a player. It’s a great place to play football.”

Everton are expected to make a couple more additions to Sean Dyche’s squad this summer as they look to avoid another relegation tussle next season.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Newcastle United youngster Yankuba Minteh.

Minteh had prioritised a move to Everton, but the deal has fallen through, and the Blues will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcement.

Meanwhile, central defender Jarrad Branthwaite continues to attract interest from Manchester United, who have already seen one bid turned down.

The Red Devils had tabled a £45 million proposal to sign the England international, but Everton are holding out for a bid of around £70m to sell their prized asset.

United are still interested in signing Branthwaite this summer, but it remains to be seen if they will improve their bid for the young defender.

