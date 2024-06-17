Everton are showing ‘concrete interest’ in ex-Liverpool loanee Arthur Melo

Everton are facing a tricky summer transfer window due to the uncertainty surrounding their ownership, but the Toffees are drawing up potential targets nonetheless.

According to Italian news outlet Tuttosport, Everton are considering a move for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo and could make a move for the Brazilian in the coming days.

Evertonians are currently focused on the latest development in their ownership saga. Dan Friedkin looks set to complete the club’s takeover after agreeing a deal with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

The AS Roma owner will acquire Moshiri’s 94% stake at the club, and Arthur could be the first signing of the new era, with Everton showing “concrete interest” in the midfielder.

Friedkin is expected to pay off Everton’s massive debt and invest in the club’s operational costs, which would bolster their transfer market activity.

However, the Premier League may not ratify the takeover until October, so Everton will have to sell some of their high-value assets to bolster the squad this summer.

Arthur is a vastly experienced midfielder who could be a solid addition to Everton, but that depends on Juventus’ asking price.

Juventus are also in financial turmoil, so they’ll be looking to recoup a decent fee for Arthur, who still has three years left on his contract with the Italian giants.

Arthur has struggled with playing time, form, and consistency over the past couple of years, but Juventus could increase their demands by leveraging his recent loan spell at ACF Fiorentina.

The Brazilian made 48 appearances in all competitions for the UEFA Europa Conference League finalists, contributing two goals and four assists.

Arthur is familiar with Merseyside, having spent a year on loan at Liverpool in 2022/23, but he only featured once for the Reds due to physical problems.

Since joining from Barcelona in 2020, Arthur has made 63 appearances for Juventus, but they want to cut him loose this summer, and Everton could be his next destination.

Arthur could be a like-for-like replacement for Amadou Onana, who has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park amid interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com