Everton Sets Transfer Fee Demand for Arsenal, PSG Target Amid Intensifying Rumors

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana could be on the move this summer as the 22-year-old finds himself in various transfer rumors. Nonetheless, the Toffees aren’t letting him leave unless a club meet their asking price.

Onana is linked to various clubs this summer; among them are Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain. Manuel Ugarte’s future is in limbo, and there’s conflicting information regarding PSG’s reported interest in Newcastle United standout Bruno Guimarães.

The Belgium international does have experience playing in Ligue 1 as he spent time at LOSC Lille before joining Everton in 2022. Nonetheless, if the Parisians want to lure the player back to France’s top flight, it won’t come cheap.

According to Liverpool Echo, Arsenal have inquired about Everton’s central midfielder. Manager Mikel Arteta has had his eye on the Belgian international for quite some time, and the player is often rumored to be a target for the Gunners.

Now, the club has made a decisive move by contacting Everton about a possible transfer. Everton wants the player for a fee of at least £50 million.

Onana played in 37 matches last season, scoring three goals and providing one assist for the Premier League club.