Everton 'set to sign' talented Sevilla duo

Everton are looking to wrap up the double signing of Sevilla stars Inma Gabarro and Toni Payne, according to reports.

The WSL transfer window officially opened on Monday and the Toffees are closing in on some new signings.

Fans of Everton will be delighted to hear there are two deals are on the verge of completion, with the Guardian revealing that Nigeria's Payne and Spain's Gabarro are in line to join from Sevilla.

The pair have been with Sevilla since 2018 and 2019 respectively and will no doubt bring a wealth of experience to the Toffees. 21-year-old midfielder Gabarro made her senior debut for Spain in 2022, after a series of outstanding performances at the Under-20s World Cup of the same year, where she scored eight times to win the golden boot.

Payne featured in all 30 of Sevilla’s fixtures in Liga F during the 2023/24 season, scoring a total of six goals. The 29-year-old forward also has plenty of international experience under her belt, something that will appeal to Everton, helping Nigeria reach the knockout stage of last summer's World Cup. She changed her international allegiances after previously representing the United States.

Everton finished eighth in the WSL last season, one point behind Aston Villa and four ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Toffees will certainly be on the lookout for top talent this summer to help bolster their squad and become stronger contenders ahead of next season.

Head coach Brian Sorensen has recently spoken out about his intention to "have a good plan in terms of progressing the team for the next few years" after signing a new two-year contract in April.

Everton most recently announced the departure of forward Toni Duggan last week, which sees the 32-year-old leave after two separate spells at the club.