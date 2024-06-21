Everton set to re-sign Jack Harrison from Leeds United

Everton are close to completing their first signing of the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Toffees have agreed a deal to re-sign Jack Harrison from Leeds United on a season-long loan.

Harrison enjoyed a decent loan spell at Goodison Park last season, bagging three goals and three assists in 29 Premier League appearances.

Harrison’s return to Everton is reportedly all but done. Both clubs are going over the final details before making an official announcement.

Retaining Harrison’s services for at least one more season is a smart move by the Toffees, given they won’t need to dip into their shallow pockets to complete the deal.

Harrison will return to Everton after Leeds failed to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire outfit lost the Championship play-off final to Southampton and are facing the daunting prospect of spending another campaign in the second tier.

Due to their failure to secure promotion, Leeds will lose some of their high-value assets this summer, including former Everton target Wilfried Gnonto.

Gnonto tried to force a move away from Elland Road after Leeds were relegated, but nothing materialised, and he ended up staying at the club.

The Italian youngster bagged eight goals and two assists for Leeds despite starting just 19 of his 36 Championship games.

With Leeds set to remain in the second tier, Gnonto is among several players who could leave the club, although Everton have not rekindled their interest in his services.

The Toffees are focused on completing a deal to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Olympique Marseille, another of their long-term targets.

The Senegalese forward could leave the Ligue 1 giants, and Everton have moved quickly to table a formal offer.

Everton are also close to signing Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam in a £9m deal. He could be the club’s second signing after Harrison.

Stats from Sofascore.com.