Everton Set To Rival West Ham United For This Bundesliga Winger: What Will He Add To Dyche’s Side?

In a recent report, SportBILD (via Sport Witness) revealed that Everton are set to rival West Ham United for Hoffenheim winger Jacob Bruun Larsen, who spent last season on loan at Burnley. It is understood that the Toffees are eyeing a move to lure the Danish wide player to Goodison Park this summer.

Larsen had a decent loan spell at Burnley in the previous campaign as he produced a string of impressive displays on the left side of their attack. The 25-year-old found the back of the net on seven occasions in 36 matches for the Lancashire outfit last season across various competitions.

The Danish sensation managed to shine at times in the final third based on his average of 1.4 shots, 0.8 key passes and 0.6 dribbles per game in Premier League football. He has even been careful when distributing possession in the opposition half, as evidenced by his pass completion rate of 76.8% in the English top tier (stats via whoscored).

Larsen’s current contract at his parent club Hoffenheim will expire at the end of next season which could open the door for the Toffees to land him on the cheap this summer.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND – APRIL 02: Jacob Bruun Larsen of Burnley shoots at goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

What Will Larsen Add To Everton Boss Sean Dyche’s Side?

Larsen can make some promising runs with the ball on the left flank. He has got the eye to set up a few decisive passes for others around him in and around the opposition penalty box and can shoot the ball with power from long range.

The Danish sensation is primarily a left-sided wide player but can also operate as a right-winger or play in the number ten position if asked to do so. We can expect him to add more energy and dynamism to Everton boss Sean Dyche’s attacking department.

At 25, Larsen is about to enter his prime which makes him a decent choice for the Toffees to consider in this summer transfer window. He has already got some Premier League experience under his belt and won’t take much time to settle into life at Goodison Park if the Merseyside club can devise a way to win the race for his services before the end of this transfer window.