Everton set huge transfer fee for Jarrad Branthwaite amid rumours of Man United interest

Everton have put a huge price on Jarrad Branthwaite as they would want a fee that would make him one of the most expensive centre-backs in the world to consider selling him.

The Merseyside club do not want to lose the 21-year-old, who is happy to remain at Goodison Park, and are also in talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a new deal as they aim to keep the cornerstones of Sean Dyche’s team.

But Branthwaite’s swift rise has earned him admirers, with Manchester United reportedly keen on a deal for the defender, who has made Gareth Southgate’s 33-man training group and could be included in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Jarrad Branthwaite (Getty Images)

Everton value Branthwaite in the same range as Harry Maguire was when United paid £80m, a world-record fee for a centre-back, in 2019, or Josko Gvardiol, who Manchester City bought for £77m last summer, or Wesley Fofana, who cost Chelsea £70m two years ago.

While Everton have financial issues, amid uncertainty about their ownership – with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri’s deal to sell the club crisis-hit American investors 777 Partners potentially collapsing – and may need to cash in on players in the summer, they are adamant there will be no fire sale and it would take a huge offer to contemplate letting Branthwaite go.

The former Carlisle defender, who was voted Everton’s Players’ Player of the Year, signed a four-year contract last October.

Meanwhile, striker Calvert-Lewin’s current deal expires next summer and Everton are in discussions to ensure they do not lose the England international on a free transfer.

After two injury-hit years, the striker made 39 appearances last season. He endured a 23-game goal drought but finished the season with eight goals, including one in the 2-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton.