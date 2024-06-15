Everton: Roma owner Friedkin ready to complete takeover

Roma owner Dan Friedkin is reportedly ready to sign an agreement with principle with Farhad Moshiri to take over 94% of shares in Everton.

The American businessman, who has an estimated net worth of around £4.9 billion, quickly emerged as one of the frontrunners to take over the Toffees in recent days after Genoa owners 777 Partners pulled out.

Friedkin took over Roma back in 2020 after purchasing the club from James Pallotta for around €600m and quickly stabilised things in the Italian capital. The owner and his son Ryan are often seen in the stands of the Stadio Olimpico but rarely speak out in the media.

Friedkin ready to complete Everton takeover

Page 45 of today’s Gazzetta dello Sport details how Friedkin is ready to sign an agreement with principle with Moshiri to take over Everton, keen to purchase 94% of the club’s shares for around €475m, taking over the controlling stake through Blue Heaven Holdings Limited.

The checks from the Premier League will take a little over a month but it’s hard to imagine the Roma owner being given a red light.