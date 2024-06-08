Everton: Roma owner Friedkin interested in buying Premier League club

Roma owner Dan Friedkin has expressed an interest in purchasing Premier League club Everton from Farhad Moshiri, reports detail.

The British-Iranian businessman has been looking for buyers for the Toffees for a while and Genoa owners 777 Partners looked to be on track to finalise a deal for the English club, having reached an agreement to purchase 94% of shares from Moshiri back in September 2023.

777 Partners had provided a £200m loan to Everton to help resolve their financial concerns, but they failed to meet the required conditions of ownership of the Premier League, forcing them to drop out of the race. Their exclusivity for a deal has now passed, allowing other parties to get involved.

Roma’s Friedkin interested in Everton

As reported by Sky Sports UK, Roma owner Friedkin is one of the parties interested in buying Everton from Moshiri, joining five other groups in the race.

The American businessman has an estimated net worth of around £4.8 billion and has helped stabilise things in the Italian capital since his arrival in 2020.