Everton register their interest in Juventus midfielder Arthur

Despite a successful season on-loan at Fiorentina, the 27-year-old Arthur has returned to his parent club Juventus after La Viola decided against taking the player on a permanent deal. But there is now interest from the Premier League.

Sky Sport Italia (via tuttomercatoweb) reports that there is now strong interest from the Premier League with Everton leading the way.

As coach Thiago Motta settles into his new role in charge of the Old Lady, it remains to be seen if Arthur, a former Liverpool player, will fit into his plans. It’s currently reported that Motta will sit down and discuss his future when pre-season training commences next month.

Arthur’s agent has revealed that his client is remaining calm about his future and that interest from Merseyside is at an early stage with the Toffees only seeking initial information at this stage.

Everton’s uncertain future after a much publicised failed attempt by 777 Sport to take over the club, may be an important factor in Arthur’s final decision, if he decides that his own future is away from Turin.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN